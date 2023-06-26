Vietnam Airlines requested to transfer Skypec to PVN

VIETNAM, June 26 - HÀ NỘI — The Government has just requested the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) to carry out plans to transfer Vietnam Air Petrol Company (Skypec) from Vietnam Airlines to PetroVietNam (PVN).

The purpose is to support the restructuring of Vietnam Airlines and strengthen PVN's capacity in the supply chain and petroleum production.

CMSC is also asked to report any issues that are beyond its authority and propose solutions to Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái before July 15.

At the beginning of this year, Vietnam Airlines has consulted firms to implement Skypec's plan of transferring capital to resolve the financial issues.

Skypec has a charter capital of VNĐ800 billion (US$34 million), with Vietnam Airlines’ ownership rate of 100 per cent.

Petrolimex Aviation and Skypec are currently the two main suppliers of aviation fuel in the domestic market.

With an area of 220,000 square metres, Spkypec owns watershed warehouses at seaports and airports at 18 civil airports nationwide. It is capable of serving over 214,000 flights with a total annual output of over two million tonnes per year. — VNS