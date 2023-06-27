C6 Bank expands relationship with Adenza for automated capital, credit risk, and regulatory reporting in Brazil
Adenza’s AxiomSL ControllerView® platform streamlines Credit Information System (SCR) and Statement of Operational Limits (DLO/DLI) reportingBRAZIL, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, today announced that C6 Bank has expanded its relationship to include capital and credit-risk reporting under the Brazil Central Bank’s Credit Information System and Statement of Operational Limits requirements, including Basel IV changes. By selecting Adenza, C6 Bank not only positions itself for efficient and successful compliance with a stringent set of regulations, but it also offers management a holistic view of its capital and credit exposures. This expansion builds on the bank’s deployment of Adenza’s Calypso cross-asset post-trade processing solution for custody management in 2022.
With this engagement, C6 Bank implements Adenza’s ControllerView regulatory reporting and calculations platform to support the data enrichment and aggregation, data quality and regulatory pre-validations, business rules, and credit-ratings calibrations required to meet Brazil’s SCR and DLO/DLI reporting standards. The antithesis of a black box, this platform, used by financial institutions around the world including more than 90% of the world’s global-systemically important banks (G-SIB), delivers a consistent, transparent, automated approach to capital and risk-weighted asset (RWA) calculations, regulatory reporting, data management, and analytics, enabling C6 Bank to enhance its data harmonization enterprise wide.
Furthermore, by making this move, C6 Bank futureproofs itself with a solid regulatory-reporting foundation that scales to address future complex requirements like IFRS 9 and Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB).
“Meeting Brazil’s strict SCR and DLO/DLI reporting requirements demands a mastery of extremely granular datasets from across different business lines and systems. Adenza is unique in its ability to harmonize that data, while also providing complete transparency throughout the data collection, calculation, and reporting process, giving us a 360-degree view of our capital- and credit-risk exposures at all times. "
--- Vinicius Pinela, Head of Risk, C6 Bank
"We are delighted to expand our relationship with C6 Bank to include both our flagship Calypso custody management and ControllerView capital and credit-risk reporting solutions. Compliance with complex and constantly changing risk-reporting standards has become a mission-critical function for today’s leading banks and we are proud to take on that strategic responsibility for C6 Bank. “
--- Luis Gustavo Penteado, Head of Sales, Latin America, Adenza
About C6 Bank
Launched in 2019, C6 Bank surpassed 20 million customers in Brazil in August 2022. Without physical branches, this financial institution has more than 60 products and services in its portfolio, including free current accounts, zero annual fee credit cards, free transfers and withdrawals, toll tag, credit, and global accounts; the investment platform is as a marketplace for assets from Brazil and abroad, with more than 60 thousand items among others.
C6 Bank serves individuals, MEIs and SMEs and is present in 100% of Brazilian municipalities. In June 2022, it was elected one of the best companies for LGBTI+ to work for, according to an unprecedented survey by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), in partnership with the Mais Diversidade Institute and the LGBTI+ Business and Rights Forum. It is the only Brazilian bank to integrate the Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS).
About Adenza
Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or via the cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.
With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.
