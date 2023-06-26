Submit Release
July Scratch-Off Games Heating Up

Promotions are in full swing

JACKSON, MISS. –Three new scratch-off games sizzle into Mississippi Lottery retailer locations starting Saturday, July 1, just in time to kick back and relax for the holiday.

Blackout Bingo, a new $5 scratch-off game, is shaking things up by bringing Bingo fans a larger play area, with five cards of playing space. Approximate overall odds are 1:3.39. The top prize in this game is $75,000.

The July scratch-off game lineup also includes:

$1—Beat the Heat: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.58. Win up to $5,000.

$2—Win Win Win: Approximate overall odds are1:4.20. Win up to $20,000.
NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff
The NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff promotion is quickly approaching the finish line. With one drawing left, Mississippi Lottery Insiders still have a chance to win $2,500, an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize. Click here for more information. The final drawing occurs Wednesday, July 5.

Summer of Fun 2023
Mississippi Lottery players have another option of winning some cold, hard cash and cool prizes in our latest promotion, Summer of Fun 2023. The seventh of 15 drawings occurs Monday, July 3. Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens or in Mississippi Lottery TV commercials. Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

Office Closure
The Mississippi Lottery headquarters in Flowood will be closed Tuesday, July 4, to observe the Fourth of July. Headquarters will reopen Wednesday, July 5, at 9 a.m.

###

