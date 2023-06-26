George Willett Appointed as Chief Financial Officer at EverService

EverService Holdings, LLC

EverService continues to strengthen its executive team.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”) has appointed George Willett as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In his role as CFO, Willett will oversee all aspects of financial management, including financial planning and analysis, budgeting, forecasting and capital allocation. He will play a crucial role in driving the company’s financial performance and ensuring the achievement of strategic objectives.

“EverService is a leader in digital marketing, sales and customer solutions for thousands of global companies. I am very excited and honored to join the EverService team,” says Willett.

Willett brings a distinguished background in finance to his new role. Prior to joining EverService, Willett served as Chief Financial Officer for Private Equity and Venture Backed companies including Vcheck Global, Northfield Medical, LABSCO and Summit Energy. Throughout his career, he has successfully led financial initiatives, implemented robust financial controls and delivered sustainable business growth.

“We are excited about the experience and business acumen that George brings to the team," says Jeff Mosler, EverService CEO. “His background with organic growth, M&A activity and private equity-backed companies is a perfect fit for EverService."

Willett’s in-depth knowledge of the finance sector combined with his strategic mindset and strong analytical skills will contribute to EverService’s continued success.

About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, Nexa Healthcare, and RYNO Strategic Solutions. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/.