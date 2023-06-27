Submit Release
GroundWorx® Partners with Ethos Club & Leisure

MERCER ISLAND, WA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GroundWorx® is pleased to announce its partnership with Ethos Club & Leisure. As a Premiere Partner, GroundWorx brings their industry-leading GX-1 Platform® turf and soil management machine learning platform into the Ethos services offering.

Ethos will provide its customers with access to the GroundWorx platform to deploy the most advanced soil sensors in the world today. In addition, Ethos focuses on creating efficiencies and value for its customers, including some of the world's most marquee golf courses.

The subject of sustainability and resource management is an important topic today in multiple industries. For example, saving customers water and electricity is critical to golf course management. In-ground sensors are familiar to the golf industry, as major irrigation companies have tried to deploy cumbersome, line-of-site systems in the past.

The GroundWorx sensors are vastly different, according to Shawn Emerson, who has been working with in-ground sensors for over a decade. According to Emerson, “The GroundWorx sensors are like nothing that has come before them. The connectivity and reliability are astounding, and the soil reading accuracy is spot-on. In addition, the ease of installation and the accurate GPS mapping set this sensor apart in the marketplace.”

“We are so pleased to partner with Ethos, and the team of executives is second to none,” said Brad David, CEO of GroundWorx. “Collaborating with Ethos will open new opportunities to distribute our sensors to some of the world’s most iconic golf courses, bringing measurable value and setting courses up for future compliance demands.”

About Ethos Club & Leisure – Ethos is a real estate advisory and investment firm dedicated to club and leisure assets. We provide advisory services to a select group of third-party clients. We seek opportunities where our institutional knowledge, commitment to excellence, and creativity will yield significant returns. Our advisory work is focused on club and golf (and related real estate) assets. (https://ethosclubandleisure.com/).

About GroundWorx® - Where AI meets Conservation™ - GroundWorx® is a wireless innovations and water conservation company that has developed a complete soil management platform (GX-1 Platform®) along with our state-of-the-art sensors. We help Turf Managers and Growers proactively manage their resources, be good stewards of the environment, develop beautiful golf courses, sports fields, and commercial properties, and get maximum yield from crops. (www.getgroundworx.com).

