GOODGUYS ROD & CUSTOM ASSOCIATION AND TEXAS COLLECTOR CAR STORAGE AND OWNERS CLUB ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
Goodguys and Texas Collector Car Storage and Owners Club announce partnership forming the Goodguys Garage and Members ClubFORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association (Goodguys), the world’s largest hot rodding association and “America’s Favorite Car Show”, announced today a strategic partnership and equity-stake investment in venture-backed Texas CCS Enterprise, LLC.
Currently operating one location under the Texas Collector Car Storage and Owners Club brand in Fort Worth, TX, with a second 35,000 square foot location in Dallas, TX set to open in early August, Texas CCS Enterprise, LLC provides private, secure and convenient collector car storage along with general vehicle maintenance, detailing and various concierge services to its Members. The core mission is to become the country’s premier collector car storage, maintenance, and social club.
Goodguys’ financial investment completes the initial Pre-A capital raise for Texas CCS Enterprise, LLC. Future capital rounds are planned and will fuel an aggressive growth strategy - a strategy designed to capitalize on Goodguys’ customer base of over 50,000 Members across the United States and forty-years of brand-equity and trust within the automotive aftermarket industry and collector car enthusiast communities.
“Our investment and partnership with Texas CCS Enterprise, LLC is a natural extension and evolution for our company. Not only will this new relationship help drive new revenues, strategically it will also help us continue to diversify our brand and to deliver new benefits and opportunities for our members across the country to enjoy their prized collector vehicles in a unique, exclusive, high-end, and fun environment. It’s a no-brainer.”, said Goodguys President & CEO, Marc Meadors.
To propel the launch of this new partnership, Texas CCS Enterprise, LLC will rebrand its 17,000 square foot central Fort Worth location later this summer under the new moniker of Goodguys Garage + Members Club. This flagship location will continue to provide its currently offered storage and maintenance services but will concurrently add a plethora of new and exclusive service and social offerings including a beer & wine lounge, speed shop retail counter, detail bay, exclusive Members-Only get-togethers & functions, and more.
“This is an exciting development and opportunity for Texas CCS Enterprise, LLC, our investors, and the collector car community!”, said Tim Noe, President and Managing Partner of Texas CCS Enterprise, LLC. “But this is just the start. Based on the strong demand and response we have already received from the collector car community, combined with the brand equity and marketing power of Goodguys, our plan is to open fifteen (15) to twenty (20) Goodguys Garage + Members Clubs in key markets across the country over the next 24-36 months. In addition to the already open Fort Worth location, and soon to be open Dallas location, we have already identified and are working on two additional sites in the DFW metroplex that we are planning on launching in Spring of 2024.”
To learn more about storing your collector car vehicle and joining the club, visit www.goodguysgarageandmembersclub.com.
ABOUT GOODGUYS
Founded in 1983, Goodguys Rod & Custom Association produces the finest automotive events and publishes credible and entertaining media content that celebrates the passion for the great American car culture, bringing together Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times! With over 70,000 active members worldwide, Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is the world's largest hot-rodding association. Their events feature thousands of hot rods and customs, tricked-out trucks, muscle cars, and classics sprawled throughout venues such as fairgrounds, super speedways and large outdoor stadiums.
