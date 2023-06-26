H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Soars High In The Texas Sky
Local dance bands Party Machine and Ice House to perform on Fox4 Main Stage during the four day weekend that also includes the RE/MAX Sky Diving Team.PLANO, TEXAS, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival is going to soar “High In The Texas Sky” on September 21-24. Opening day, Thursday, September 21 will showcase the Plano Symphony Orchestra’s family friendly concert on the FOX4 Main Stage. Hot air balloons will inflate and glow* after the sun sets at Oak Point Park where the flickering of flames will dance in the dark.
On Friday, September 22 the gates open at 4:00 p.m. and includes the RE/MAX Sky Diving Parachute Exhibition. Live entertainment by dance band Party Machine covers decades of hit music, the hot air balloon glow* is presented by RE/MAX, along with a spectacular fireworks show. Saturday, September 23 the gates open at 6:00 a.m. for a balloon launch* presented by Dos Equis, the official beer and hard seltzer sponsor of the festival. The Fox4 Main Stage features Ice House, an energetic party band of musicians, professional dancers, and dynamic singers. H-E-B and Central Market present the evening hot air balloon glow* at 7:00 p.m. followed by an amazing music choreographed fireworks show.
Sunday, September 24 is the last day of the festival with the gates opening at 6:00 a.m. for a balloon launch* presented by the City of Plano. The H-E-B | Central Market Kids Fun Zone is open daily with free craft activity stations in the Kids Korner Art Tent, inflatable slides, and exciting carnival rides. More than 30 food concessionaires provide menus of fair favorites and guests will enjoy shopping local vendor booths between balloon activities.
*Hot Air Balloon Displays, including launches, static displays, glows, and tether rides may be restricted due to adverse weather conditions or wind speeds that exceed safety levels. Hot-air balloons are ONLY in the Park during the scheduled balloon activity dates and times.
Festival Dates & Hours
September 21 – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 22 – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 23 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 24 – 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
The Festival offers an efficient cashless payment process at the gates and tickets go on sale in July. Admission, tickets and parking pricing are as follows:
• $10 General Admission
• $5 Kids Ages 3-12
• $5 Seniors 65 and Over
• FREE for Kids 36” and Under
• $10 Off-site Parking and $15 Prime Parking
• $20 All Day Kids Fun Zone Ride Wristband
• $2.50 Per Ride Kids Fun Zone
• $20 Kids Ages 6-12 Tethered Hot Air Balloon Ride
• $30 Tethered Hot Air Balloon Ride
Due to logistical challenges, the Plano Balloon Race series will not be produced in 2023. Additional information about the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival is available at www.planoballoonfest.org and updates posted to Facebook and Instagram.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a NO REFUND POLICY. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendees safety is our primary concern. If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day’s activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.
About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.
