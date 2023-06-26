Four Swope, Rodante Attorneys Honored as 2023 Florida Super Lawyers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Swope, Rodante P.A. announces four attorneys who have earned the designation of Super Lawyers and Rising Stars from Thompson Reuters for 2023.
Managing Partner Dale Swope and Attorney Sean Shaw are recognized as Florida Super Lawyers, while Partners Brent Steinberg and Daniel Greene were honored as Florida Rising Stars.
What is a Super Lawyer?
Super Lawyers by Thompson Reuters is a rating service that evaluates lawyers from more than 70 practice areas based on peer recognition and professional achievement.
The selection process results from rigorous and independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
Only up to 5 percent of attorneys in each state are selected as Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5 percent are selected as Rising Stars.
Meet Our Super Lawyers
Dale Swope
Dale Swope is a nationally recognized trial lawyer with over 40 years of experience and the founding partner of Swope, Rodante.
Dale’s practice focuses on complex personal injury cases involving catastrophic injuries, medical malpractice, and insurance bad faith.
He has obtained numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for his clients and has been named to the Florida Super Lawyers list every year since 2009.
Sean Shaw
Sean Shaw is an attorney at Swope, Rodante P.A. and a former member of the Florida House of Representatives.
Sean concentrates his practice on representing policyholders in insurance disputes, as well as handling cases involving personal injury, wrongful death, product liability and consumer protection. He has been named to the Florida Super Lawyers list every year since 2017, twice as a Rising Star.
Meet Our Rising Stars
Brent Steinberg
Brent Steinberg is a partner at Swope, Rodante P.A. and a skilled litigator who handles cases involving personal injury, wrongful death, insurance bad faith, as well as a wide range of appellate issues.
Brent has secured numerous favorable outcomes for his clients through trial and arbitration and has been named to the Florida Rising Stars list every year since 2018.
Daniel Greene
Daniel Greene is a partner at Swope, Rodante P.A. and a dedicated advocate for victims of negligence and injustice.
Daniel represents clients in cases involving personal injury, wrongful death, insurance bad faith, and premises liability. He has been named to the Florida Rising Stars list in 2021 and 2023.
Congratulations to Our Super Lawyers and Rising Stars
We are honored to have such talented and passionate attorneys on our team who are committed to fighting for the underdog and protecting our clients’ rights.
We congratulate Dale, Sean, Brent and Daniel on their well-deserved recognition and thank them for their outstanding service to our firm and our community.
Vinny Dolan
Vinny Dolan
