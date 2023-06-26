Truth & Liberty Coalition Publishes New Blog on Row v Wade Anniversary

Official Logo 2022

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark the one-year anniversary, June 24, 2023, of the Supreme Court of the United States in Dobbs v Mississippi decision, the Truth & Liberty Coalition publishes a new blog on the topic.

The landmark ruling in Dobbs restored legislative power back to the states and Congress, allowing them to protect life during all stages of pregnancy.

The blog is located at this link.

From the blog readers will find that “the fight is not over” and a description of “Abortion Tourism” in Colorado among other key facts.

Learn more about this critical topic by exploring the Truth & Liberty website and visiting the Research Center for practical resources to defend free enterprise from the attacks of socialism

ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION

Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs.

