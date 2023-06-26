Rental ATV Operator Injured in Crash

CONTACT:

Sergeant Glen Lucas

CO Ted Malagodi

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

June 26, 2023

Berlin, NH – A New Hampshire man suffered multiple injuries after a rental ATV crash on the Lake Loop Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin.

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, 51-year-old Michael Wilson of Fitzwilliam, NH, was coming down the Lake Loop Trail towards the Jericho Mountain State Park parking lot when he failed to negotiate a downhill section of trail crashing the rental ATV off the side of the trail and suffering multiple severe injuries.

His injuries were severe enough to necessitate a call to 911 for assistance by members of his riding group. This initiated a response from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, and Berlin Police Department to the crash scene. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the scene and Androscoggin Valley Hospital as well.

Wilson was transported from the scene by Berlin Fire Department utilizing a rescue UTV. Berlin EMS then transported Wilson to AVH in Berlin for further treatment.

After Conservation Officers spoke with Wilson and later assessing the scene of the crash, it was determined that speed was the leading factor.