Associated General Contractors of Georgia Announces New Board of Directors
Brian Newsome named president of AGC Georgia Board
Our board of directors has the best and brightest leaders from our industry, and with Brian’s talented leadership, I know they’ll be great stewards of AGC Georgia over the next year”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading statewide association for the construction industry, recently elected Brian Newsome of Albion General Contractors, Inc. as its chapter president. Newsome is the CEO of the Sandy Springs-based full-service general contracting company which provides design-build and construction management solutions to various markets.
“Our board of directors has the best and brightest leaders from our industry, and with Brian’s talented leadership, I know they’ll be great stewards of AGC Georgia over the next year,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said.
Joining Newsome as an officer of the board, include: Joe Tuggle of Tuggle Construction, LLC in Peachtree City as vice president, Mike Macon of Balfour Beatty Construction in Atlanta as treasurer and Sean Moxley of Garbutt Construction Company in Dublin as secretary.
“I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work with such passionate individuals,” Newsome said. “As a team, we will continue to educate and motivate the younger generation on the endless possibilities through our workforce development programs while also conveying the importance of the construction industry’s success to all stakeholders throughout Georgia.”
Directors serving on the AGC Georgia 2023-2024 Board with our officer team include:
Trey Anderson of Anderson Construction Co. of Fort Gaines
Dan Baker of Duffey Southeast, Inc.
Scott Clark of RW Allen Construction, LLC
Dave Cyr of Parrish Construction Group, Inc.
John Derucki of Derucki Construction Company
Brett Diamon of Gideon Constructors
Ryce Elliott of Benning Construction Company
Charlie Garbutt of Garbutt Construction Company
Bubba Gordy of Ben B. Gordy Construction Co., Inc.
Randy Hall of Batson-Cook Company
Tom Hall of Dublin Construction Company, Inc.
Mike Heisey of RaLin
Mitch Headley of Headley Construction Corporation
Jenny Horton of Collins and Arnold Construction Co., LLC
Lyndy Jones Jr. of JCI Contractors
Jane Marie Kinsey of McKnight Construction Co., Inc.
Scott Lawrence of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
Beth Lowry of Holder Construction Company
Yasmine Murray of H.J. Russell & Company
Gretchen Orrin of Athena Construction Group, Inc.
Phil Parham of Jones Walker LLP
Jacob Patton of All-State Electrical Contractors
Danny Pinyan of The Pinyan Company
Kevin Price of Kevin Price General Contractors, Inc.
Keith Redding of R. K. Redding Construction, Inc.
Dallas Smith of Piedmont Construction Group, LLC
Blake Stalnaker of Sheridan Construction
Brian Steed of Gilbane Building Co.
Jeff Stiner of Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc.
Doug Tabeling of Carroll Daniel Construction Co.
Robert Yarbrough of Surety South, LLC
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include nearly 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+14047022643 ext.
