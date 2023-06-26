Agility Insurance Services Welcomes New Sales Team Members to the Agility Family

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Agility Insurance Services announces they have welcomed three new Sales Team members to their family! Steve Samsel (National Sales Director), Angie Velasco (Regional Sales Director), and Chantal Moses (Senior Sales Director) joined Agility and they are thrilled to have this talent come on board to help their agents assist more consumers in their communities.

Getting to know Steve Samsel

“Hello, I am the new National Sales Director for Agility Insurance Services. I live in Cedar Park, TX (just north of Austin) with my girlfriend Iris and our 2 year old black lab Daisy. Before residing in Texas, I had a 2 year pitstop in Seattle, spent 32 years in Chicago (where I call home), and was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. I've been in the insurance industry since 2001 and enjoy adding value to brokers so they are able to grow their business. Prior to Agility Insurance Services I spent 22 years with the same employer working with brokers and agencies in some capacity. When the Affordable Care Act was passed, my former employer created a new product, and I was given the task of building a broker distribution channel which I led until the spring of 2022. I'm proud to say that product became and remains the national leader in ACA enrollment, which wouldn't have been possible without the sales team that I led and the hard work of our broker partners. Most recently, I was a Regional VP for the Medicare Advantage products offered by my previous company. I've seen a lot of changes within the health insurance industry over the last 22 years, but, the one constant is this is still a relationship business! In my free time I am an avid golfer, enjoy the NFL, and attempt to cook.”

Getting to know Angie Velasco

“As an accomplished and successful sales executive with years of experience driving top-performing sales teams to capture market share and realize substantial revenue increases, I possess a wide range of knowledge and talents that will allow me to contribute toward the success of your company. My expertise lies in successfully developing and implementing effective sales strategies, directing go-to-market campaigns, and negotiating substantial contracts to accelerate business development and revenue growth. Throughout my career, I have managed staff recruitment and team establishment, account management, and untapped market impact and penetration endeavors in both carrier and broker channels.”

Getting to know Chantal Moses

“I am the Senior Sales Director of Florida and I reside in the South Florida area with my wonderful husband and two beautiful daughters. My background and experience in the insurance industry spans over 20 years, including

healthcare and provider relationships. Throughout my career, I've built many successful partnerships, not only in the insurance industry, but in the healthcare provider community as well. This comes from my passion in always wanting to help others, whether personally or professionally. As for my role with Agility, I'm beyond excited and proud to represent this amazing, supportive, and

resource-filled company by helping agents, agency owners, and community

partners excel.”

About Agility Insurance Services

Agility Insurance Services is a multi-faceted insurance general agency with a mission to equip health insurance agents with all the resources they need to assist consumers in purchasing insurance. A talented sales team, health insurance marketing, and contracting specialists stand at the ready, so agents can succeed and serve clients to the best of their ability.