Agility Insurance Services announces partnership with Gold Kidney Health Plans

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Agility Insurance Services is announcing their new partnership with Gold Kidney Health Plans. Gold Kidney was created by over 100 nephrologists after years of treating and listening to their patients who have chronic conditions. Their objective has been - and continues to be - to provide the needed coverage for these patients, to provide renowned physician care, affordable treatments, and ease of mind when it comes to healthcare.

Gold Kidney's product portfolio is one of a kind by tailoring offerings to meet the needs of individuals with chronic conditions that lead to kidney failure, such as diabetes, heart failure, and cardiovascular conditions.

"We are excited to partner with Agility and help their agents share with their clients Gold Kidney's product offerings”, said Leigh Cantrell, Chief Growth Officer.

“Agility Insurance Services is thrilled to forge a dynamic partnership with Gold Kidney Health Plans. Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation paves the way for a transformative journey in safeguarding health and securing lives." said David Crockett, Agility’s Director of Marketing.

About Gold Kidney Health Plans

Gold Kidney Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products for beneficiaries with Chronic Special Needs. Gold Kidney currently holds an insurance license in Arizona and a Medicare contract from CMS (Center for Medicare Medicaid Services). Gold Kidney's patient-centric care approach integrates payor, provider, and care management technology to effectively improve patient outcomes and quality. At Gold Kidney, the patient's well-being is our number one focus and priority. To learn more, visit www.goldkidney.com.

About Agility Insurance Services

Agility Insurance Services is committed to equipping health insurance agents with the necessary tools to make health insurance accessible to all, including individuals and small business owners. Agility’s sales team specializes in health insurance marketing and contracting, providing agents with the best possible resources and support to serve their customers. Agility recognizes the importance of health insurance and our agents work diligently to offer the best coverage options available. The agency is devoted to providing their insurance agents with ample resources, ensuring the agents have essential knowledge and tools to provide the best possible service to those seeking better health coverage.