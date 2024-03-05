Agility Insurance Services names Chris Gaston Director of Sales for Life & Ancillary Products

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency (GA) for health and life insurance, is pleased to announce Chris Gaston has been named Director of Sales for Life and Ancillary Products. Gaston, who joined Agility in January 2023 as a Sales Director, is a seasoned sales professional with experience helping agents sell to a diverse cross-section of members around the country.

“We are excited to move Chris into this role,” said Jesse Hendon, Vice President for Sales, Operations and Strategy for Agility Insurance Services. “His experience with Life and Ancillary will be of tremendous value to agencies and independent agents.”

In his new role, Gaston said he looks forward to helping agents build their client base.

“I am thrilled to be moving into this new position,” Gaston said. “As a former broker, my experience cross selling and positioning products will help agents grow their books of business.”

Among the carriers Gaston will work with in his new position are UHOne, Cigna Supplemental, Allstate Health Solutions and National Life Group. Anyone wishing to learn more about the opportunities Agility has to help agents sell more life and ancillary products can call Gaston today at (214) 271-9997 or email him at cgaston@enrollinsurance.com.

More about Agility Insurance Services:

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.