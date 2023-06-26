Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,695 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Crash- Request for Information

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

       

CASE#: 23B2003032

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Verdall Cole                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks             

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06-25-2023 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4900 area, Route 100 Stockbridge

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 On 06/25/2023, the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 100 in the town of Stockbridge.  Upon arrival, it was determined that a bicyclist travelled into the travel portion of the southbound lane of Route 100 while a motorcycle was passing the bicyclist.  Both came into contact which caused injuries to both parties.  A DHART helicopter was contacted for the bicyclist who sustained a head injury.  The operator of the motorcycle stayed on scene but left before troopers arrived.  The operator of the motorcycle identified himself as Jared Haggett but no further information.  Witnesses reported that the operator of the motorcycle sustained a significant injury to a lower extremity.  The bicyclist was identified as John C. Martin (71) of Williamstown (VT).

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash, or the identity and location of the male named above, is asked to contact Tpr. Verdall Cole at the Royalton barracks (802-234-9933). Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Crash- Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more