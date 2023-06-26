Royalton Barracks / Crash- Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

CASE#: 23B2003032

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Verdall Cole

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06-25-2023 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4900 area, Route 100 Stockbridge

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/25/2023, the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 100 in the town of Stockbridge. Upon arrival, it was determined that a bicyclist travelled into the travel portion of the southbound lane of Route 100 while a motorcycle was passing the bicyclist. Both came into contact which caused injuries to both parties. A DHART helicopter was contacted for the bicyclist who sustained a head injury. The operator of the motorcycle stayed on scene but left before troopers arrived. The operator of the motorcycle identified himself as Jared Haggett but no further information. Witnesses reported that the operator of the motorcycle sustained a significant injury to a lower extremity. The bicyclist was identified as John C. Martin (71) of Williamstown (VT).

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash, or the identity and location of the male named above, is asked to contact Tpr. Verdall Cole at the Royalton barracks (802-234-9933). Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit