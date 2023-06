AGC Georgia Announces Winners of Prestigious Build Georgia Awards

General Contractor First Place Projects Specialty Contractor First Place Projects

Awards recognize Georgia firms for outstanding achievements in construction excellence

These projects and firms share a commitment to demonstrating construction excellence and are the best the construction industry has to offer.” — AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to recognize member construction firms for outstanding achievements in 2022. The prestigious Build Georgia Awards honor the talented individuals who make up the state’s thriving construction industry.“These projects and firms share a commitment to demonstrating construction excellence and are the best the construction industry has to offer,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “We are incredibly proud to honor these general contractors and specialty contractors for their commitment to continuing the proud standard of construction excellence in our state.”To be recognized, construction firms submitted notable projects to be judged on criteria including safety, innovation, dedication and excellence in project management. The Awards are categorized into a variety of divisions and subcategories, such as project delivery method (design-bid-build, design/build, and construction management at risk) firm size, project size and new construction versus renovation and interior buildout. All nominated and winning projects were completed in Georgia during the 2022 calendar year.General Contractor First Place ProjectsAlbion General Contractors, Inc.-Atlanta Humane Society Headquarters; Atlanta-Georgia Building Authority - DHS Health Building Renovation; AtlantaBalfour Beatty Construction-14th+Spring Office Tower; Atlanta-Gwinnett County CSEC; Lawrenceville-Novel Midtown; AtlantaBarnsley Construction Group-Inspire Brands IT Lab; Sandy Springs-Sugar Hill E Center - Event & Conference Space; Sugar Hill-United Airlines ATL Lobby Refresh; AtlantaBatson-Cook Construction-Uptown Renovation; AtlantaBrasfield & Gorrie-760 Ralph McGill Office Towers; Atlanta-Georgia State University Convocation Center; AtlantaCarroll Daniel Construction Company-Forsyth County Juvenile Court Building; Cumming-Gainesville Renaissance; Gainesville-Seckinger High School; BufordChoate Construction Company-Hub for Community Innovation; AugustaCollins & Arnold Construction Company, LLC-Life Time Work; Sandy SpringsCooper & Company General Contractors, Inc.-Cumming City Center; CummingCox & Company-One Overton Park Lobby Renovation; AtlantaDublin Construction Company, Inc.-Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes Foundation Headquarters; Madison-Hawkinsville City Hall; HawkinsvilleGarbutt Construction Company-Lakeview Primary School Renovation; Milledgeville-Madison City Hall Renovation; MadisonGilbane Building Co.-Georgia Institute of Technology Campus Center Expansion and Renovation; AtlantaGreen Heart Enterprises-Delta Operations Control Center 3 In Flight Services Summer Readiness Project; AtlantaHogan Construction Group, LLC,-Teamsters - Local Union 728; AtlantaHolder Construction Company-Georgia World Congress Center Terminal Depot; Atlanta-Meta Data Center Campus; Social CircleJ.M. Wilkerson Construction Co., Inc.-Avondale Hills Apartments; Decatur-Oakland Cemetery Bell Tower Renovation; AtlantaJCI Contractors-Bleckley County Primary School; CochranJE Dunn Construction-SCAD Chatham House Residence Hall; SavannahJTVS Builders, Inc.-Poe’s Tavern; SavannahKajima Building & Design Group, Inc.-Buford Commerce Park; BufordKevin Price General Contractors, Inc.-The Yard at Wire Park; WatkinsvilleLeapley Construction Group-Confidential Company-Confidential High Tech Company-Kennesaw State University Carmichael Center Bookstore Renovation and Relocation; Kennesaw-Kimball International / Poppin Showrooms; Atlanta-The RADCO Companies; AtlantaLusk & Company-Pi Beta Phi Sorority House at UGA; AthensMcCarthy Building Companies, Inc.-Northside Atlanta 3rd Floor Surgery Renovation; Atlanta-West Georgia Technical College - New Carroll County Campus; CarrolltonMcKnight Construction Co., Inc.-Woodstock Middle School Classroom/Woodstock HS Gymnasium Additions; WoodstockMEJA Construction, Inc.-Morrow High School; EllenwoodNew South Construction Co., Inc.-Delta Air Lines Geared Turbo Fan Engine Shop; Atlanta-Delta Sky360 Club at Truist Park; Atlanta-Emory University’s R. Randall Rollins School of Public Health Building III; Atlanta-Nelson Street Pedestrian Bridge; Atlanta-The Cottrell Center for Business, Technology & Innovation at UNG; Dahlonega-The Maverick; AtlantaParrish Construction Group, Inc.-Graphic Packaging Warehouse Expansion; Perry-Morningside Elementary School Additions and Renovations Project; Atlanta-New Crawford County Middle/High School; Roberta-Red Devil Hill Athletic Renovation; JacksonPiedmont Construction Group, LLC-Augusta University Education Common’s Small Group Classrooms; Augusta-Northside Senior Village; MaconR. K. Sheridan Construction-Macon City Auditorium - Phase 1; MaconSNFS, A Joint Venture-Concourse T-North Extension at H-JAIA; AtlantaSports Turf Company, Inc.-Columbia County Schools Track and Field Facilities; EvansThe Beck Group-Emory Nursing Learning Center; Decatur-Phipps Plaza Redevelopment; AtlantaThe Pinyan Company-SouthCoast Health Pediatrics; Richmond HillTomco Construction, Inc.-Georgia Bone and Joint; FayettevilleWarren Associates, Inc.-Macon-Bibb County Law Enforcement Center; Macon-Vineville United Methodist Church Sanctuary Ceiling Repairs; MaconWest Construction Company-Mingledorff Hall at Savannah Country Day School; SavannahSpecialty Contractor First Place ProjectsBrent Scarbrough & Company, Inc.-72 Milton Ave.; Atlanta-Americold Logistics; Atlanta-GSU Convocation Center; Atlanta-Monroe Pavilion; MonroeMarek Brothers Systems, LLC-Gas South District Expansion and Renovation; DuluthMartin Concrete Construction, Inc.-Gas South Arena; DuluthMayberry Electric, Inc.-Vanderlande; MariettaMcKenney's, Inc.-14th & Spring Street; Atlanta-Emory Rollins School of Public Health; Atlanta-Grady 13th & 14th Floor Behavioral Health Center Renovation; Atlanta-Interdisciplinary STEM Research Building Phase II; AthensSouthern Electric Company, LLC-Wyndham-Margaritaville Atlanta Centennial Resort; AtlantaSports Turf Company, Inc.-Brookstone School's Mack Strong Stadium; Columbus