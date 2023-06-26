AGC Georgia Announces Winners of Prestigious Build Georgia Awards
Awards recognize Georgia firms for outstanding achievements in construction excellence
These projects and firms share a commitment to demonstrating construction excellence and are the best the construction industry has to offer.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to recognize member construction firms for outstanding achievements in 2022. The prestigious Build Georgia Awards honor the talented individuals who make up the state’s thriving construction industry.
“These projects and firms share a commitment to demonstrating construction excellence and are the best the construction industry has to offer,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “We are incredibly proud to honor these general contractors and specialty contractors for their commitment to continuing the proud standard of construction excellence in our state.”
To be recognized, construction firms submitted notable projects to be judged on criteria including safety, innovation, dedication and excellence in project management. The Awards are categorized into a variety of divisions and subcategories, such as project delivery method (design-bid-build, design/build, and construction management at risk) firm size, project size and new construction versus renovation and interior buildout. All nominated and winning projects were completed in Georgia during the 2022 calendar year.
General Contractor First Place Projects
Albion General Contractors, Inc.
-Atlanta Humane Society Headquarters; Atlanta
-Georgia Building Authority - DHS Health Building Renovation; Atlanta
Balfour Beatty Construction
-14th+Spring Office Tower; Atlanta
-Gwinnett County CSEC; Lawrenceville
-Novel Midtown; Atlanta
Barnsley Construction Group
-Inspire Brands IT Lab; Sandy Springs
-Sugar Hill E Center - Event & Conference Space; Sugar Hill
-United Airlines ATL Lobby Refresh; Atlanta
Batson-Cook Construction
-Uptown Renovation; Atlanta
Brasfield & Gorrie
-760 Ralph McGill Office Towers; Atlanta
-Georgia State University Convocation Center; Atlanta
Carroll Daniel Construction Company
-Forsyth County Juvenile Court Building; Cumming
-Gainesville Renaissance; Gainesville
-Seckinger High School; Buford
Choate Construction Company
-Hub for Community Innovation; Augusta
Collins & Arnold Construction Company, LLC
-Life Time Work; Sandy Springs
Cooper & Company General Contractors, Inc.
-Cumming City Center; Cumming
Cox & Company
-One Overton Park Lobby Renovation; Atlanta
Dublin Construction Company, Inc.
-Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes Foundation Headquarters; Madison
-Hawkinsville City Hall; Hawkinsville
Garbutt Construction Company
-Lakeview Primary School Renovation; Milledgeville
-Madison City Hall Renovation; Madison
Gilbane Building Co.
-Georgia Institute of Technology Campus Center Expansion and Renovation; Atlanta
Green Heart Enterprises
-Delta Operations Control Center 3 In Flight Services Summer Readiness Project; Atlanta
Hogan Construction Group, LLC,
-Teamsters - Local Union 728; Atlanta
Holder Construction Company
-Georgia World Congress Center Terminal Depot; Atlanta
-Meta Data Center Campus; Social Circle
J.M. Wilkerson Construction Co., Inc.
-Avondale Hills Apartments; Decatur
-Oakland Cemetery Bell Tower Renovation; Atlanta
JCI Contractors
-Bleckley County Primary School; Cochran
JE Dunn Construction
-SCAD Chatham House Residence Hall; Savannah
JTVS Builders, Inc.
-Poe’s Tavern; Savannah
Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc.
-Buford Commerce Park; Buford
Kevin Price General Contractors, Inc.
-The Yard at Wire Park; Watkinsville
Leapley Construction Group
-Confidential Company
-Confidential High Tech Company
-Kennesaw State University Carmichael Center Bookstore Renovation and Relocation; Kennesaw
-Kimball International / Poppin Showrooms; Atlanta
-The RADCO Companies; Atlanta
Lusk & Company
-Pi Beta Phi Sorority House at UGA; Athens
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
-Northside Atlanta 3rd Floor Surgery Renovation; Atlanta
-West Georgia Technical College - New Carroll County Campus; Carrollton
McKnight Construction Co., Inc.
-Woodstock Middle School Classroom/Woodstock HS Gymnasium Additions; Woodstock
MEJA Construction, Inc.
-Morrow High School; Ellenwood
New South Construction Co., Inc.
-Delta Air Lines Geared Turbo Fan Engine Shop; Atlanta
-Delta Sky360 Club at Truist Park; Atlanta
-Emory University’s R. Randall Rollins School of Public Health Building III; Atlanta
-Nelson Street Pedestrian Bridge; Atlanta
-The Cottrell Center for Business, Technology & Innovation at UNG; Dahlonega
-The Maverick; Atlanta
Parrish Construction Group, Inc.
-Graphic Packaging Warehouse Expansion; Perry
-Morningside Elementary School Additions and Renovations Project; Atlanta
-New Crawford County Middle/High School; Roberta
-Red Devil Hill Athletic Renovation; Jackson
Piedmont Construction Group, LLC
-Augusta University Education Common’s Small Group Classrooms; Augusta
-Northside Senior Village; Macon
R. K. Redding Construction, Inc.
-Verida Corporate Headquarters; Villa Rica
RaLin
-Tanner Open Heart CVOR; Carrollton
RW Allen Construction, LLC
-Clarke County School System Administrative Office; Athens
-Presbyterian Village; Athens
Sheridan Construction
-Macon City Auditorium - Phase 1; Macon
SNFS, A Joint Venture
-Concourse T-North Extension at H-JAIA; Atlanta
Sports Turf Company, Inc.
-Columbia County Schools Track and Field Facilities; Evans
The Beck Group
-Emory Nursing Learning Center; Decatur
-Phipps Plaza Redevelopment; Atlanta
The Pinyan Company
-SouthCoast Health Pediatrics; Richmond Hill
Tomco Construction, Inc.
-Georgia Bone and Joint; Fayetteville
Warren Associates, Inc.
-Macon-Bibb County Law Enforcement Center; Macon
-Vineville United Methodist Church Sanctuary Ceiling Repairs; Macon
West Construction Company
-Mingledorff Hall at Savannah Country Day School; Savannah
Specialty Contractor First Place Projects
Brent Scarbrough & Company, Inc.
-72 Milton Ave.; Atlanta
-Americold Logistics; Atlanta
-GSU Convocation Center; Atlanta
-Monroe Pavilion; Monroe
Marek Brothers Systems, LLC
-Gas South District Expansion and Renovation; Duluth
Martin Concrete Construction, Inc.
-Gas South Arena; Duluth
Mayberry Electric, Inc.
-Vanderlande; Marietta
McKenney’s, Inc.
-14th & Spring Street; Atlanta
-Emory Rollins School of Public Health; Atlanta
-Grady 13th & 14th Floor Behavioral Health Center Renovation; Atlanta
-Interdisciplinary STEM Research Building Phase II; Athens
Southern Electric Company, LLC
-Wyndham-Margaritaville Atlanta Centennial Resort; Atlanta
Sports Turf Company, Inc.
-Brookstone School’s Mack Strong Stadium; Columbus
For more information about AGC Georgia or the AGC Build Georgia Awards, please visit www.agcga.org.
