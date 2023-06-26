Chinese author Xue Mo’s works will be on display at the 2023 ALA event

Xue Mo’s works will be on display at booth 4136 during this year’s ALA event New Book Release -Yuwa

AURORA, ILLINOIS, US, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Library Association (ALA) will host its Annual Conference and Exhibition from June 23rd to 26th at McCormick Place in Chicago, USA. Recognized as the world’s premier library event, the ALA Annual Conference congregates thousands of individuals spanning librarians, educators, authors, publishers, library advocates, exhibitors, and more, in a global communion of intellectual dialogue and discovery.

“Yuwa,” a poignant tale authored by rising literary talent Chen Yixin and translated by renowned American linguist Howard Goldblatt, will make its English debut at the upcoming exhibition. The book chronicles the story of a child in the western reaches of Northwestern China, delving into the child’s solitary musings, as well as the harsh, gut-wrenching reality of confronting the mortality of dearly loved relatives and friends.

Esteemed author Victoria B. Cass lavished praise on “Yuwa,” stating, “This is a great book—very lean and disciplined and full of wonderful writing, with powerful and authentic characters, all set in the harshness of the Dark Winds, the winter and the penury of life. Chen has managed to weave the language of myth and storytelling through the episodes, giving myth a transformative power. A fantastic novel.”

At the same time, the works of acclaimed author Xue Mo will be showcased at the event. As an international literary figure, Xue Mo captured top billing on the international media attention list at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair. He holds the unique distinction of being the only Chinese author with an independent booth at the 2023 London Book Fair. Xue Mo, a towering figure in contemporary Chinese literature, has been nominated for the prestigious Mao Dun Literature Award on three occasions. His vast oeuvre spans novels, poetry compilations, essays, and cultural works, marking him as a highly productive and influential author.

Xue Mo’s works will be on display at booth 4136 during this year’s ALA event, and friends from all industries are warmly invited to explore his rich literary contributions.

Contact:

Erika Liu

773-648-5522

www.xuemo.cn/en