The Flint Monarchs hand Wisconsin Glo a historic 101- 64 loss
Flint extends winning streak to five games.
This was a statement game, that message was heavily emphasized to the players before the game”FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a rematch of last season’s championship game, the Flint Monarchs handed the Wisconsin Glo a historic 101-64 loss and extends its winning streak to five games.
“This game was the most pivotal of the regular season for a number of reasons and it provided an opportunity for us to evaluate our progress against a high caliber team in the Wisconsin Glo,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
Former Ohio State University star Ameryst Alston had a game high 24 points (hit 7 of 12, 3-point field goals), Sparkle Taylor and Asia Boyd both scored 17 points, and Aliyah Mazyck chipped in 10 points.
“This was a statement game, that message was heavily emphasized to the players before the game and based on the outcome, I believe the team understood the assignment,” said Wynn.
The Glo suffered its worst loss since its inception and joining the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA) in 2019. The Glo won it all with an undefeated record (14-0) in its inaugural 2019 season and followed that performance with an 11-2 record and second championship in 2021.
Amanda Cahill scored 23 points to lead the Glo.
Box Score
Game notes from Saturday: The Monarchs held the biggest lead at 39 points (96-57), scored 31 points off turnovers, had 28 points in the paint, hit 18 of 37 3-point field goals, collected 16 steals, and scored 42 points from the bench/reserve players. The was one lead change and the Glo had 29 turnovers.
Team notes Saturday: The Flint Monarchs (5-0) and the Wisconsin Glo (3-2), are both members of the GWBA. The Monarchs have defeated the Glo three consecutive times, beginning with last season’s championship game. Asia Boyd currently leads the Monarchs and GWBA in scoring at 19.8 per game. Taylor Wurtz currently leads the Glo in scoring at 17.2 per game.
For the month of July, the Monarchs will play the reminder of the GWBA season games on the road. In addition, July 11- July 15, The Monarchs compete in the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic.
Recruiting News: The Monarchs announced the signing and return of former Rutgers University star Rachel Hollivay, a 6-foot 5 post player out of Columbus, MS. “Rachel’s return fortifies our front line, provides us a true twin tower effect and with her recent signing, I now believe our team is complete,” said Wynn.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
