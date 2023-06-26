Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Allen
|Spencerville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Ashtabula
|Williamsfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Denmark Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Brown
|Brown County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Pike Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Ohio Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Crawford County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Dublin Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Groveport Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central Ohio Transit Authority
National Transit Database (NTD) Financial Data Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Retirement System Schedules
|Youthbuild Columbus Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Wauseon Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Swanton
Special Audit
6/1/2015 TO 12/31/2017
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Greene
|Greene County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Greene County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Springfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Springfield Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|Springfield Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District IV - Harrison Greene
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Kenton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Dudley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Hillsboro Area Economic Development Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Huron
|Northern Ohio Rural Water
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Jackson
|Bloomfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Clinton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Village of Burkettsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|City of Germantown
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Blue Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Village of Crooksville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Preble
|Village of West Manchester
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|South Central Ohio Job and Family Services
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Townsend Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Turtle Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Canton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paris Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Sagamore Hills Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Newton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Howland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Tuscarawas
|Dover Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Village of Venedocia
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Warren County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Maple Grove Union Cemetery District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|West Buffalo Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|BORMA, Inc.
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyandot
|Ridge Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Crane Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA