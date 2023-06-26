Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Allen Spencerville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Ashtabula Williamsfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Denmark Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Auglaize Auglaize County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Brown Brown County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Pike Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Ohio Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Crawford County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Dublin Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Groveport Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Central Ohio Transit Authority
National Transit Database (NTD) Financial Data Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Retirement System Schedules
Youthbuild Columbus Community School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Wauseon Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Swanton
Special Audit
6/1/2015 TO 12/31/2017		 Special Audit FFR
Greene Greene County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Greene County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Springfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Springfield Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination
Springfield Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District IV - Harrison Greene
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hardin Kenton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Dudley Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Harrison Harrison County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Hillsboro Area Economic Development Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Huron Northern Ohio Rural Water
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Jackson Bloomfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Knox Clinton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Village of Burkettsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Montgomery City of Germantown
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Monroe Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Paulding Blue Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Village of Crooksville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Preble Village of West Manchester
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
South Central Ohio Job and Family Services
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Townsend Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Turtle Creek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Canton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Paris Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Sagamore Hills Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Newton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Howland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Tuscarawas Dover Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Village of Venedocia
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Warren Warren County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Williams Maple Grove Union Cemetery District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
West Buffalo Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Wood BORMA, Inc.
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyandot Ridge Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Crane Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

