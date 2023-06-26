AnimalBiome Raises the Bar on Microbiome Testing and Pathogen Detection for Companion Animals
OAKLAND, CA, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AnimalBiome, a leader in microbiome medicine for companion animals, announces advancements to their microbiome testing services offered through their veterinary division, AnimalBiome Veterinary. The Oakland-based biotech startup has implemented Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) HiFi sequencing technology for the accurate identification of bacteria at a species-level resolution. Combined with the development of a curated, proprietary microbiome database, the new sequencing capabilities enhance identification of gut and oral pathogens, periodontal disease associates, and beneficial bacteria associated with companion animal health.
Unlike standard gastrointestinal pathogen panels, AnimalBiome’s gut microbiome testing allows veterinarians to understand levels of ten pathogenic bacteria in the context of the overall microbiome composition, where AnimalBiome has identified more than 5,000 bacterial groups. The oral health test screens for 30 pathogens associated with disease in cats and dogs.
In addition to the analysis of thousands of bacteria, AnimalBiome’s testing compares feline and canine microbiome samples to among the largest companion animal healthy reference datasets. Carefully curated from over 45,000 samples, AnimalBiome’s healthy reference sets give veterinarians context for what commensal bacteria found in the microbiome are expected in gut and oral samples from healthy cats and dogs.
"We are excited to provide state-of-the-art microbiome testing to the veterinary community at an affordable price,” said Holly Ganz, PhD, Co-founder. “Species-level resolution enables identification of bacterial pathogens such as E. coli and C. diff as well as such beneficial groups as Peptacetobacter (Clostridium) hiranonis that are so important for gut function.”
"Classifying correct microbial taxonomy and distinguishing between similar bacterial species is vital to understanding the microbiome and its association to health and disease. We are thrilled AnimalBiome has chosen PacBio to be a foundational technology to advance the health and safety of our pets” said David Miller, Vice President, Global Marketing at PacBio.
AnimalBiome’s investment in PacBio HiFi sequencing technology is a testament to the company’s dedication to expand veterinary solutions for microbiome-associated disease states in companion animals.
AnimalBiome Veterinary is a sub-brand of AnimalBiome, a globally-recognized pet microbiome research company with award-winning innovative solutions for cats and dogs. AnimalBiome has completed more than 40 studies with universities, pet food companies, and private research organizations since its inception in 2016. Visit AnimalBiome.com to learn more."
