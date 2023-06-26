Quixy Emerges as G2 Summer 2023 Reports Leader in No-Code and Low-Code Categories
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, the renowned no-code low-code platform enabling businesses across 15+ industry verticals to develop applications without coding, proudly announces its remarkable performance in the G2 Summer 2023 Reports. Quixy Emerges, as G2 Summer 2023 Reports Leader in the no-code and low-code landscape, ranks as the number one platform in multiple categories.
G2, the premier business solution review platform globally, has recognized Quixy as the top-ranked platform for Business Process Management, Digital Process Automation, and Application Development categories in the esteemed Summer 2023 Momentum Reports. Moreover, Quixy has achieved the esteemed “Leader” designation in all eight categories in which it is listed.
Vivek Goel, the VP of Marketing and Evangelism at Quixy, expresses immense pride in these accolades, stating, “We are thrilled to receive such distinguished recognition in G2’s Summer 2023 Reports. These achievements are a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued customers. We are honored to lead the charge in the no-code and low-code revolution, empowering organizations worldwide to digitally transform without the need for extensive coding.“
Quixy’s intuitive and powerful platform has revolutionized application development, process streamlining, and workflow automation for businesses. With its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, robust capabilities, and vast library of pre-built templates, Quixy enables citizen developers to craft bespoke solutions tailored to their unique requirements. This versatility and ease-of-use have attracted customers across diverse industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more.
G2’s recognition of Quixy as the top-rated platform in multiple categories underscores the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive digital transformation and empower businesses to achieve operational excellence efficiently.
About Quixy
Quixy is a leading no-code/low-code application development platform that empowers organizations to build feature-rich, custom applications in a code-free environment. Leveraging its cloud-based platform, Quixy enables citizen developers to create and deploy applications swiftly without compromising security, scalability, or compliance. With its visual interface, pre-built templates, and robust capabilities, Quixy accelerates digital transformation and enhances operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.quixy.com.
About G2
G2, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading peer-to-peer review platform. Originally known as G2 Labs, Inc., it was founded in May 2012 by former BigMachines employees. G2 specializes in collecting user reviews for a wide range of business software solutions.
