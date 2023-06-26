An efficient pet concierge program can enhance the resident experience, increase occupancy, rent rates, and improve a landlord’s reputation.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While resident experience is still the key in luxury condos and apartments, being efficiently pet-friendly is an important priority for residents.

It is one reason why the innovative Elevated Living pet concierge program is such a game changer. It is a service that offers programming, amenities, and other activities to make luxury apartment properties more attractive to residents with pets.

The exciting news is that Elevated Living's full-service Pet Concierge Program goes Live on the West Coast.

“Our pet concierge program is designed to make life easier for pet owners, offering a variety of helpful services and resources all in one place,” explains Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living.

The innovative developer of software custom designed for built-for-modern Class A communities has a solid and respected reputation for its state-of-the-art technology, personal services, and unique resident engagement programs for top owners, developers, and property managers.

Elevated Living's Pet Concierge Program includes pet-friendly amenities like dog walking services, pet grooming services, pet-friendly social events, in-room pet supplies, pet food delivery services, access to off-leash dog parks, and more.

The stats and feedback about pet ownership in luxury condos and apartments are undisputable! “According to a recent survey (https://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-survey-renters-pet-friendly-options-20140811-story.html) by Apartments.com, 70% of renters in the United States own pets, and 66% of those pet owners are willing to pay extra rent or fees for a pet-friendly apartment,” Koczwara points out.

“It’s one of the several positives about pets as vital parts of the resident experience. By offering pet-friendly amenities, landlords can attract a larger pool of potential renters and increase occupancy rates.”

The feedback confirms that Elevated Living’s pet concierge program also increases resident satisfaction and retention, reduces turnover costs, and improves a landlord’s reputation in the community and among potential renters.

For the resident experience, for landlords and property managers, offering an efficient pet-concierge program is a must, especially for California’s Class A communities.

For more information, please visit www.elevatedliving.com/about-us and www.elevatedliving.com/pet-services

###

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe that residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class, multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details:

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States