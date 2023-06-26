Submit Release
Roundrock Technology debuted SiteCast during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

SiteCast is Roundrock Technology's Public Safety Solution

The company's new emergency broadcast system, SiteCast, was put to good use during the Bonnaroo music and arts festival, to communicate safety messaging.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Roundrock Technology is further solidifying its reputation as an innovator in the live events space by modernizing one of the industry’s most important tools. The company’s new SiteCast emergency broadcast system made its live events debut at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, June 15th-18th in Manchester, TN.

The standard public address and emergency broadcast system often referred to as “Voice of God” has been an events industry staple for communicating public safety messages at countless venues, but implementation has historically proven cumbersome.

The new SiteCast system developed by Roundrock Technology replaces outdated public address systems with a dynamic and highly customizable platform that leverages the power of the company’s robust event networks. Gone are the days of having to transport recorded audio files between key venue locations, leaving event safety officials susceptible to potentially communicating outdated information in a situation where every second counts.

SiteCast can quickly and effectively distribute public safety messages to a crowd of thousands via public address systems, or to a single room via specialized networked speakers. The system also works with strobe lights that can be used to effectively communicate evacuation routes in an emergency. SiteCast is controlled entirely through an intuitive and customizable touchscreen app that is scalable to events of all sizes.

“Our clients already rely on our networks to quickly distribute data across vast event sites, so leveraging this platform for public safety makes a lot of sense to us,” says Travis Banks, Vice President of Operations at Roundrock Technology. “We are always looking for ways to push our industry forward, and we’re excited to do so again by helping event organizers deliver a safer experience for everyone.”

Roundrock Technology provides comprehensive IT services for the entertainment industry, including temporary event networks, permanent installations, venue services, and more.

