Roundrock Technology Brings Private Cellular to the Entertainment Industry with Celona 5G LAN System
The leading entertainment IT services provider is leveraging cutting edge technology to bring fast, reliable connectivity to the most challenging environments.RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Roundrock Technology, a preeminent event Wi-Fi and connectivity service provider, is delivering private cellular technology to scale within the entertainment event space. In collaboration with Celona, a pioneer of enterprise-focused private wireless products and technology, Roundrock Technology is building out various network packages to meet the needs of its clients.
Founded in 2003, Roundrock Technology is widely credited as the most seasoned network solutions provider to the largest and most complex music festivals in the country. The company has access to the best testing environments for proving this cutting-edge technology in high pressure and high-density situations that require deterministic wireless connectivity and performance. Travis Banks, VP of Operations notes, “We are currently deploying private cellular networks across a diverse range of event locations. Utilizing this technology in real-world environments ranging from large remote sites, crowded urban areas, and even beach-front events, we’re able to rapidly deliver reliable connectivity that is free from RF interference.” “By leveraging our experience and collaboration with Celona, we can build out the most flexible solutions to meet the needs of our clients. It’s not one size fits all,” shares Bunky Dunn, Director of Event Services with Roundrock Technology.
Celona private wireless 5G LANs leverage new shared cellular spectrum, such as Citizens Broadband Service (CBRS) in the United States that has recently been made available by the FCC.
By leveraging CBRS’ 3550-3700 MHz frequency spectrum (Band 48) more reliable and pervasive wireless networks can now support critical network-dependent use cases; avoiding issues such as interference and congestion and mobility disconnections that are common with conventional wireless technologies. “The use of cellular wireless with the event space is an ideal application for this technology and there’s no one better suited than Roundrock to deliver it to the market,” said Dariush Afshar, VP of Business Development and Strategic Operations at Celona. “Roundrock Technology has been an exceptional partner with unique expertise in the entertainment environment and have an extensive understanding specific to the way entertainment vendors utilize and rely on stable networks.”
CBRS connectivity utilizing Celona 5G LAN product and technology will empower Roundrock Technology to serve event partners better in multiple ways; including faster deployments resulting in increased uptime, a greater degree of redundancy, and an enhanced ability to tailor network designs to each event organizer or vendor’s specific needs. “We look forward to leading the innovation within the entertainment industry by bringing CBRS solutions to scale this year,” states Roundrock Technology’s CEO, Allen Cook. “We’re making the investment, so our clients don’t have to.” These private cellular networks will provide another method of delivering reliable, low-latency connectivity for critical applications in the most challenging environments.
The technology also shows great promise for permanent installations and venue services; allowing public venues to dynamically respond to evolving connectivity needs in applications such as point of sale and ticket scanning.
About Roundrock Technology
Founded in 2003, Roundrock Technology has taken on the most complex systems and tackled the toughest technology and connectivity challenges in the entertainment industry, providing scalable bandwidth and custom networks for major sporting events, esports championships, corporate meetings, marketing activations, music festivals and international product launches. Their client-deployable systems, permanent venue installations, managed services and tech asset management round out Roundrock Technology’s offerings.
About Celona
Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company is credited with developing the industry’s first 5G LAN system, a turnkey 4G/5G system that enables enterprises and mobile network operators address the growing demands for more deterministic wireless connectivity for critical business applications and vital use cases not met by conventional wireless alternatives. Celona’s products and technology have been selected and deployed by a wide range of customers including Verizon, NTT, SBA Communications, Standard Steel, and Haslam Sports Group. To date, the company has raised $100 million in venture funding from QualCom Ventures, NTT Ventures, Digital Bridge, Norwest Venture Partners, Lightspeed and Cervin Ventures. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.
