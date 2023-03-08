Roundrock Technology to Begin Field Testing Celona CBRS Hardware
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Roundrock Technology, a preeminent event WiFi and connectivity service provider founded in 2003, is further expanding its portfolio by investing in cutting-edge private cellular technology. In collaboration with Verizon Wireless, the company is entering a new partnership with Celona, a leading manufacturer of hardware for the deployment of high-speed private cellular networks founded in 2019.
These networks will be powered by Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), a proven and widely compatible standard, backed by Celona and the more than 150 other members of the OnGo Alliance. The OnGo Alliance is a non-profit organization that promotes the development and adoption of OnGo shared spectrum technology. By leveraging CBRS’ 3550-3700 MHz frequency spectrum (3.5 GHz band), wireless networks can avoid common issues such as interference and saturation that are common with other wireless technologies.
CBRS connectivity made possible through the Celona and Verizon Wireless partnerships will empower Roundrock Technology to serve event organizers better in multiple ways; including faster deployments resulting in increased uptime, a greater degree of redundancy, and an enhanced ability to tailor network designs to each event's specific needs. These private cellular networks will provide another method of delivering reliable, low-latency connectivity for critical applications in the most challenging environments.
The technology also shows great promise for permanent installations and venue services; allowing public venues to dynamically respond to evolving connectivity needs in applications such as point of sale and ticket scanning.
“We are extremely excited about the addition of private cellular to our portfolio; it demonstrates our commitment to innovating new ways to better serve our clients,” says Travis Banks, VP of Operations at Roundrock Technology. “We believe our industry is only just beginning to realize the potential of this technology, and we are proud to be a leader in the space.”
Roundrock Technology will begin field testing Celona CBRS hardware in Q2 of 2023; in various applications including music festivals, sporting events, corporate functions, and more.
______
Founded in 2003, Roundrock Technology has taken on the most complex systems and tackled the toughest technology and connectivity challenges in the entertainment industry, providing scalable bandwidth and custom networks for major sporting events, esports championships, corporate meetings, marketing activations, music festivals and international product launches. Their client-deployable systems, permanent venue installations, managed services and tech asset management through the IT Depot rounds out Roundrock Technology’s offerings.
Shannon Cook
Roundrock Technology, a preeminent event WiFi and connectivity service provider founded in 2003, is further expanding its portfolio by investing in cutting-edge private cellular technology. In collaboration with Verizon Wireless, the company is entering a new partnership with Celona, a leading manufacturer of hardware for the deployment of high-speed private cellular networks founded in 2019.
These networks will be powered by Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), a proven and widely compatible standard, backed by Celona and the more than 150 other members of the OnGo Alliance. The OnGo Alliance is a non-profit organization that promotes the development and adoption of OnGo shared spectrum technology. By leveraging CBRS’ 3550-3700 MHz frequency spectrum (3.5 GHz band), wireless networks can avoid common issues such as interference and saturation that are common with other wireless technologies.
CBRS connectivity made possible through the Celona and Verizon Wireless partnerships will empower Roundrock Technology to serve event organizers better in multiple ways; including faster deployments resulting in increased uptime, a greater degree of redundancy, and an enhanced ability to tailor network designs to each event's specific needs. These private cellular networks will provide another method of delivering reliable, low-latency connectivity for critical applications in the most challenging environments.
The technology also shows great promise for permanent installations and venue services; allowing public venues to dynamically respond to evolving connectivity needs in applications such as point of sale and ticket scanning.
“We are extremely excited about the addition of private cellular to our portfolio; it demonstrates our commitment to innovating new ways to better serve our clients,” says Travis Banks, VP of Operations at Roundrock Technology. “We believe our industry is only just beginning to realize the potential of this technology, and we are proud to be a leader in the space.”
Roundrock Technology will begin field testing Celona CBRS hardware in Q2 of 2023; in various applications including music festivals, sporting events, corporate functions, and more.
______
Founded in 2003, Roundrock Technology has taken on the most complex systems and tackled the toughest technology and connectivity challenges in the entertainment industry, providing scalable bandwidth and custom networks for major sporting events, esports championships, corporate meetings, marketing activations, music festivals and international product launches. Their client-deployable systems, permanent venue installations, managed services and tech asset management through the IT Depot rounds out Roundrock Technology’s offerings.
Shannon Cook
Roundrock Technology
+1 919-261-7662
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram