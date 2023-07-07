Submit Release
New pre-teen book celebrates the wisdom that is passed down from generation to generation

Alijah XII, written by Kirja Ilija

Briley & Baxter Publications

With help from her grandmother’s guidance, Alijah learns valuable life lessons in Alijah XII

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of Alijah XII written by Kirja Ilija and illustrated by teen artist Grace Korte, available on July 11, 2023, at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other online retailers. This is the first book in a planned series.

On Alijah’s twelfth birthday, she joins her loving grandmother, Meema, for an outdoor adventure. Alijah learns valuable life lessons that help her prepare for young adulthood, thanks to her grandmother’s stories. No longer a child, but not quite a teenager, Alijah embraces the new beginning and responsibilities that come with turning 12.

“It is important that our children have support to help guide them through difficult life challenges,” said Ilija. “Alijah provides readers with a happy, safe and positive story about a girl turning 12 and the related responsibilities expected of her in her own unique family. It provides guidance to kids on how to successfully navigate different opinions, cultures and conflicts.”

Ilija was inspired by similar conversations she had with her own grandmother, and later with her children and grandchildren. Passing down wisdom from generation to generation should be celebrated and encouraged in every family. Alijah XII is the perfect book for pre-teens who are looking for stories that will support healthy development.

About the Author:
Kirja Ilija lives in beautiful Arizona. She loves to travel, both domestically and abroad, largely because she does her best story brainstorming on the move. An RV fanatic with a deep appreciation and love for Mother Earth, the sun, moon, and stars, Ilija prefers to write for the children around and the child within each one of us.

About Briley & Baxter Publications
Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.

Stacy O’Halloran
Briley & Baxter Publications
+1 781-389-7299
email us here

