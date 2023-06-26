2023 Women in IT Security Recognition Program Open for Nominations
10th anniversary of recognition program honoring women in cybersecurityNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and its flagship information and events brand SC Media announces that its 2023 Women in IT Security program is open for nominations. Now in its tenth year, the Women in IT Security program recognizes information security professionals who have made exceptional contributions to the cybersecurity field in North America.
Nomination details including eligibility and overview are available here. The Women in IT Security nominations are open through August 4, 2023.
The Women in IT Security program spotlights women who have demonstrated significant expertise, commitment, and influence in shaping the industry’s future and elevating the practice of information security. The program celebrates exceptional women who exceeded expectations, showcase leadership, reshaped the industry paradigm, and are making a positive impact on the advancement of cybersecurity.
Women from the entire cybersecurity ecosystem, including practitioners, market suppliers and research organizations, will be recognized in four categories:
• Cybersecurity Veterans who have delivered consistent performance and innovation over long careers.
• Power Players who through market engagement and commitment have risen to positions of influence.
• Advocates who have advanced cybersecurity awareness and served as beacons for expansion and diversity in the field.
• Women to Watch who are commanding attention as drivers of the industry’s next wave of growth and innovation.
All 2023 nominees will be reviewed and honorees selected by an all-female panel of cybersecurity leaders from across the U.S. This year’s Women in IT Security program is being overseen by CyberRisk Alliance’s Heidi Murphy, Director of Community Development with the Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum and Leader of CRA’s Women in Cyber initiative.
"This program is about shining a spotlight on how women are leading, shaping and defining the future of this industry,” Murphy said. “Past honorees have represented diverse racial and cultural backgrounds and we look forward to seeing the 2023 pool of honorees continue in that tradition.”
Honorees will be unveiled digitally on September 12, 2023 and featured across SC Media and CyberRisk Alliance digital channels. In addition to digital honoree profiles, recognition will continue at InfoSec World, September 23-28, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Plus, the CRA editorial team will provide in-depth analysis of women’s evolving presence in cybersecurity year-round, with special coverage during Women’s History Month in March.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, the Official Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret. Click here to learn more.
