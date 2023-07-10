America's Boating Channel Presents "Boating with Small Children"

BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN America's Boating Channel

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will publicly debut its fifth Season Seven video title across its smart TV, online, and mobile distribution platforms on July 10.

In making the announcement, America’s Boating Channel’s Marty Lafferty commented, “BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN reflects outstanding work from 2023 field producer Debra Allen and on-camera talent from the Lake Murray Power Squadron. We’re enormously grateful for their contributions.”

The fifth of twelve videos in the new series, BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN, will premiere on Fire TV, Roku, and YouTube, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks at 8 PM EDT on Monday July 10.

BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN covers important considerations for safely boating with youngsters. Viewers will learn about planning and conducting successful voyages with young children aboard. Also featured are tips for ensuring the most pleasant experiences for all parties.

Every ten days throughout the boating season, America’s Boating Channel will introduce a new video. Upcoming Season Seven titles include ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES; TOWED SPORTS SAFETY; TYING DOCK LINES; INTRODUCING AIS; MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE; NAVIGATING LOCKS; and BORDER CROSSING. WHY WEARING A LIFE JACKET IS COOL; SLIPS, TRIPS, AND FALLS; PARTNER IN COMMAND, and DISEMBARKING HAZARDS launched in June.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

Online, the best way to view the videos is to subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com



