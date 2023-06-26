Lisa Pamintuan: Champion of Intellectual Property, Visionary Leader, and Advocate for Women's Empowerment

Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellectual Properties International is proud to announce that Lisa Pamintuan, an accomplished entrepreneur, former professional tennis player, innovative thinker, and President of one of the world's most powerful Intellectual Property firms has crossed yet another milestone.

A champion for women on and off the court, Lisa Pamintuan is poised to make transformative advancements in technology while uplifting underprivileged communities globally.

Having competed at prestigious tennis tournaments like Wimbledon and the US Open and making history as the youngest winner of the Irish Open at the age of 14, Lisa always strived to make a difference. After suffering an injury, she pivoted towards law, eventually crossing paths with prolific inventor Donald Spector. She rose to prominence as one of the youngest College Presidents of a Nationally accredited college while learning to strategize and source products globally.

Lisa Pamintuan owns Intellectual Properties International Holdings, a premier Intellectual Property firm, and several notable brands including Nicolas of Palm Beach, Real Boxer, Bollettieri Sports, Balzac and Dolphin & Bee. Her dedication extends beyond building profitable enterprises, with the focus on using technology to provide life-supporting products and medical care to those in need.

Together with Donald Spector, she has been instrumental in bringing groundbreaking products to the forefront, such as mask systems that kill airborne pathogens, non-radiation digital X-rays for scoliosis screening, and an affordable eyesight testing system. The new system for testing visual acuity with a simple camera will be patented on July 4th 2023, as part of a division of New York Medical College, part of the Touro University system. This system will allow visual screenings to millions of people around the world, including the poor in third world countries.

As the executor of one of the most prolific inventors of our time, Lisa will network with business associates, manufacturers, universities, and companies worldwide in the pursuit of scientific and technological innovation. Her visionary leadership will enhance the intellectual property landscape while making a profound impact on the lives of people around the globe.

Not only is Lisa Pamintuan a beacon of empowerment for women worldwide, but she is also redefining what it means to be a champion in her own right. Challenging the status quo and elevating technology to reach new heights, she is poised to become the face of future technologies in both industry and humanitarian efforts.