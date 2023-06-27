VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Jeeva Informatics Solutions Inc.

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Jeeva Informatics Solutions Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $49 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Manassas, Va., Jeeva offers a unified eClinical software as a service (SaaS) that enables the efficient execution of clinical trials from a single login for all collaborating stakeholders of clinical operations. The patent-pending digital platform centralizes and automates the protocol schedule of visits and workflows for remote patient screening, enrollment, retention, and evidence generation. Minimizing the risks of delays in decentralized and hybrid clinical trials requires centralized real-time monitoring. This CCF grant will support the implementation of Jeeva for numerous real world customer use cases with academic medical centers, CROs, and biopharmaceutical sponsors nationally and internationally. Jeeva has previously received funding from VIPC’s equity investment program, Virginia Ventures Partners.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Dr. Harsha Rajasimha, Jeeva’s CEO and founder. “This funding will enable us to achieve the next milestones in our mission to drive efficiencies and access to therapies for patients everywhere by addressing the most pressing operational and human problems in clinical development programs.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Jeeva,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. Jeeva’s SaaS platform is optimized for pharmaceutical companies and their CROs that are conducting clinical trials across multiple sites and geographic regions.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.