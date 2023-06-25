Westminster Barracks / DUI #3 refusal - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH NON-REPORTABLE
CASE#: 23B1004172
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/25/2023 - 8:57 AM
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Dummerston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dutton Pines State Park
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Collins
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/25/2023, at approximately 8:57 AM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch, at the stated scene. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Joseph Collins, 58, was under the influence of alcohol. Collins was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation. He was later given a citation and conditions of release to appear at the Superior Windham County Court - Criminal Division on June 28th at 12:30 PM to answer to the charge of DUI #3 refusal.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham County Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: June 28th, 2023 - 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.