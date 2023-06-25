Westminster Barracks / DUI #3 refusal - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH NON-REPORTABLE

CASE#: 23B1004172

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2023 - 8:57 AM

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Dummerston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dutton Pines State Park

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Collins

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/25/2023, at approximately 8:57 AM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch, at the stated scene. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Joseph Collins, 58, was under the influence of alcohol. Collins was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation. He was later given a citation and conditions of release to appear at the Superior Windham County Court - Criminal Division on June 28th at 12:30 PM to answer to the charge of DUI #3 refusal.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: June 28th, 2023 - 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.