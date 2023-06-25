LiveHire and Career Money Life Launch Innovative Candidate Experience Solution
This new offering from two industry leaders will deliver a new standard in candidate care.
LiveHire (ASX:LVH)MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveHire and Career Money Life, two industry leaders in talent acquisition and workforce management solutions, have joined forces to rethink the traditional approach to the candidate experience. Their CandidateCare solution will enable employers to offer a best practice candidate experience via LiveHire’s recruitment platform, combined with Career Money Life’s CareerHub where candidates can access expert career advice, job search tools and support for every stage of their candidate journey.
Despite ongoing concerns about an economic slowdown, about three quarters of CEOs in Australia say that issues related to workforce management and skills are the biggest challenges facing their business in 2023. Progressive organisations are leveraging their employer brands to attract and engage candidates, developing talent pipelines that will enable them to outpace their competitors. Providing an outstanding candidate experience is a critical part of any talent attraction strategy and can also impact how customers perceive your brand in the market.
Candidates who report having had a negative experience will take their alliances, product purchases and business relationships elsewhere. A poor candidate experience means a potential loss of revenue for consumer-based businesses while hurting referral networks for all companies and impacting which high-quality candidates will be open to future roles.
"This new solution with Career Money Life represents another step forward in our ability to deliver award-winning candidate experiences," said Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire. “Our mission is to empower the flow of the world’s talent, so we consider candidate experience our superpower and know that it leads to unmatched outcomes in speed and diversity of hire.”
“Career Money Life is excited to partner with LiveHire to bring our CandidateCare solution to their clients and the wider job seeker community. We understand that finding a new job can be a stressful and complicated process for many. We are thrilled to provide a simple solution that candidates can access to make it easier for them and to support the brands of LiveHire’s clients and help them attract and retain the best talent.” Sandy Hutchison, Founder & CEO
This partnership is just the beginning of a long-term relationship between LiveHire and Career Money Life. Both companies are committed to working together to provide customers with the best possible solutions and service.
About LiveHire
LiveHire is a leading Australian recruitment and total talent platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way SMS functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com.
About Career Money Life
At Career Money Life, we provide organisations with a powerful platform to create meaningful employee experiences at every stage of the employee journey. Our innovative platform offers a unique blend of in-person, virtual, and digital solutions supported by our unique services marketplace in CandiateCare, Career Transition, Coaching, EAP, Parental Leave and Retirement Planning. We work with over 100 corporate clients, and have supported many 1000’s of employees on their career journey and are proud of our 4.8 star rating. We're here to make it easy to deliver an employer value proposition and create a positive employee experience that drives business success. For more information visit www.careermoneylife.com.
