T&T Group ties up with South Korean partners

HÀ NỘI T&T Group and South Korean partners on Friday at the Việt Nam-South Korea Business Forum in Hà Nội signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop LNG and hydrogen projects in Việt Nam.

Accordingly, T&T Group and Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) will co-operate in developing LNG gas power projects in Việt Nam, and convert coal power projects already in Power Plan VIII to LNG gas power following the Government's policy.

The two sides will jointly develop projects using LNG refrigeration from LNG terminals in Việt Nam and operate LNG cold chain business nationwide. They will also engage in other business activities related to LNG (procurement, importation, transportation and supply of LNG for power generation and other industrial purposes).

Đỗ Quang Hiển, Chairman of the Strategy Committee of T&T Group, said that the efficient exploitation and use of domestic fossil energy sources combined with imports will contribute to realising the goal of gradually reducing the proportion of coal-fired power plants, giving priority to the development of domestic gas power and LNG gas power sources with an appropriate scale in accordance with Power Plan VIII.

“The cooperation with KOGAS - the exclusive natural gas wholesaler in South Korea and the world's largest LNG importer will bring T&T Group valuable resources in terms of experience, techniques and technology and finance to implement LNG projects in Việt Nam, thereby contributing to ensuring national energy security, providing enough electricity to meet socio-economic development,” Hiển added.

Choi Yeon Hye, KOGAS’s General Director said the MoU in particular and the two sides’ energy projects would not only bring development for the two groups but also contribute to the two countries’ sustainable development.

In 2022, a consortium including T&T Group, KOGAS, KOSPO and HANWHA (South Korea) officially started the technical component of Hải Lăng LNG Power Centre Project’s Phase I with a total investment of nearly VNĐ54 trillion (US$2.3 billion) in central province of Quảng Trị. The project is expected to come into commercial operation in 2026-27 period.

Within the forum’s framework, T&T Energy - a member of T&T Group and SK E&S - an energy company of SK Group (South Korea) signed a MoU on co-operation in LNG power sector.

The two sides will co-operate to develop LNG terminal and gas power plant in accordance with development orientation and legal regulations of Việt Nam. Under the agreement, SK E&S will take responsibility for seeking financial resources to for the project implementation.

According to the Power Plan VIII approved in May, Việt Nam targeted to develop 22,400MW of LNG thermal power, equivalent to 14.9 per cent of the national power structure by 2030. VNS