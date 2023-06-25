Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Impeding/ Hindering Arrest/ Cruelty to Child

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 23B5002437

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 6/24/23, 2155 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fern Lake Rd, Leicester

 

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Runnells

 

AGE: 44

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Impeding public officers

 

 

ACCUSED: Erinn Landry

 

AGE: 41

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Hindering an arrest

 

-Cruelty to a child

 

 

VICTIM: Juvenile (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 6/24/23 at approximately 2155 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family disturbance located at a residence on Fern Lake Road in the Town of Leicester. While Troopers attempted to investigate, Joshua Runnells (44) impeded law enforcement by attempting to prevent Troopers from speaking with the alleged juvenile victim. Runnells was placed into custody for safety purposes, at which time he actively resisted the Troopers. After a struggle, Runnells was placed under arrest for impeding public officers.

 

 

While attempting to place Runnells under arrest, Erinn Landry (41) hindered the arrest by charging at Troopers with a child in her arms. Once the child was safely removed from Landry's arms, she was placed into custody after another struggle.

 

 

Runnells and Landry were both transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Runnells and Landry were released with citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/25/23, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


