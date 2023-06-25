New Haven Barracks/ Impeding/ Hindering Arrest/ Cruelty to Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5002437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/24/23, 2155 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fern Lake Rd, Leicester

ACCUSED: Joshua Runnells

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Impeding public officers

ACCUSED: Erinn Landry

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Hindering an arrest

-Cruelty to a child

VICTIM: Juvenile (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/24/23 at approximately 2155 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family disturbance located at a residence on Fern Lake Road in the Town of Leicester. While Troopers attempted to investigate, Joshua Runnells (44) impeded law enforcement by attempting to prevent Troopers from speaking with the alleged juvenile victim. Runnells was placed into custody for safety purposes, at which time he actively resisted the Troopers. After a struggle, Runnells was placed under arrest for impeding public officers.

While attempting to place Runnells under arrest, Erinn Landry (41) hindered the arrest by charging at Troopers with a child in her arms. Once the child was safely removed from Landry's arms, she was placed into custody after another struggle.

Runnells and Landry were both transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Runnells and Landry were released with citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/25/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.