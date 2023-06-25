New Haven Barracks/ Impeding/ Hindering Arrest/ Cruelty to Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002437
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 6/24/23, 2155 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fern Lake Rd, Leicester
ACCUSED: Joshua Runnells
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VIOLATIONS:
-Impeding public officers
ACCUSED: Erinn Landry
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
VIOLATIONS:
-Hindering an arrest
-Cruelty to a child
VICTIM: Juvenile (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/24/23 at approximately 2155 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family disturbance located at a residence on Fern Lake Road in the Town of Leicester. While Troopers attempted to investigate, Joshua Runnells (44) impeded law enforcement by attempting to prevent Troopers from speaking with the alleged juvenile victim. Runnells was placed into custody for safety purposes, at which time he actively resisted the Troopers. After a struggle, Runnells was placed under arrest for impeding public officers.
While attempting to place Runnells under arrest, Erinn Landry (41) hindered the arrest by charging at Troopers with a child in her arms. Once the child was safely removed from Landry's arms, she was placed into custody after another struggle.
Runnells and Landry were both transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Runnells and Landry were released with citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/25/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOTS: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.