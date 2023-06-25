Derby Barracks / DUI #1, LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A5002957
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 06/24/2023 @ 1743 hours
STREET: Nelson Hill Rd
TOWN: Derby, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Foxwood Lane
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nathaniel Walton
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: None
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI #1
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash into telephone pole on Nelson Hill Rd. Prior to arrival, the operator fled the scene without making contact with law enforcement. The Vermont State Police received a tip from a passerby who observed where the operator was currently located. Troopers made contact with Nathaniel Walton and identified him as the operator of the vehicle. Walton displayed multiple indicators on impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Walton was later released with a citation to appear in court.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint
7056235 T23 VSA 1038 Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic
7056236 T23 VSA 1081(d) Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed When Special Hazards Exist
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2023 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881