Submit Release
News Search

There were 156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,826 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / DUI #1, LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A5002957                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2023 @ 1743 hours

STREET: Nelson Hill Rd

TOWN: Derby, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Foxwood Lane

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nathaniel Walton

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: None

 

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI #1

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash into telephone pole on Nelson Hill Rd. Prior to arrival, the operator fled the scene without making contact with law enforcement. The Vermont State Police received a tip from a passerby who observed where the operator was currently located. Troopers made contact with Nathaniel Walton and identified him as the operator of the vehicle. Walton displayed multiple indicators on impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Walton was later released with a citation to appear in court.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint

7056235 T23 VSA 1038 Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

7056236 T23 VSA 1081(d) Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed When Special Hazards Exist

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2023 @ 0830 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / DUI #1, LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more