Derby Barracks / DUI #1, LSA

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5002957

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2023 @ 1743 hours

STREET: Nelson Hill Rd

TOWN: Derby, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Foxwood Lane

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nathaniel Walton

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front end

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: None

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI #1

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash into telephone pole on Nelson Hill Rd. Prior to arrival, the operator fled the scene without making contact with law enforcement. The Vermont State Police received a tip from a passerby who observed where the operator was currently located. Troopers made contact with Nathaniel Walton and identified him as the operator of the vehicle. Walton displayed multiple indicators on impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Walton was later released with a citation to appear in court.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint

7056235 T23 VSA 1038 Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

7056236 T23 VSA 1081(d) Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed When Special Hazards Exist

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/2023 @ 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

