San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Bolsters Recruiting While Supporting Diversity, Inclusion

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Partners with TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand to Support Employees, Officers, and Families

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a 4% drop in participation over the past 3 years, law enforcement agencies across the country are facing recruiting challenges, particularly with women whom make up just 13% of the overall industry*. One of the biggest obstacles in the way is a lack of available, affordable Child Care. To tackle this issue head-on, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDCSD) has announced it is partnering with TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand to become one of the first law enforcement departments in the nation to provide Child Care Benefits.

Effective July 1, 2023, SDCSD will give their staff premium access to TOOTRiS, the largest Child Care platform in the country with nearly 200,000 licensed providers. Through the partnership, SD Sheriff employees will have the ability to find affordable care options no matter what shift they work - day or night, weekday, weekend, or holiday – or where in the county they live, providing them peace of mind. The platform also allows them to see real-time availability of care and enroll in programs that meet their specific needs, including full-time care, drop-in care, summer camps, before/after-school programs, extracurriculars, special needs, tutoring, babysitters, and more.

“We are excited to partner with TOOTRiS to provide a child care benefit to all Sheriff’s employees,” said San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez. “This is a first-of-its-kind solution for first responders in San Diego. TOOTRiS helps hard working parents, in the emergency responder field, who are searching for reliable, high-quality, providers for their children. This will allow them to focus on the important work of keeping our communities safe."

Reliable, quality Child Care is a need across the entire law enforcement industry. According to Kym Craven, Executive Director of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE), Child Care support for both sworn and non-sworn positions is a frequently recurring topic. “There’s no question that this is a priority—it has come up in every single focus group we’ve done. There’s a strong sentiment that things have to change.”**

"TOOTRiS is a revolutionary change for all working parents - specifically women - who want their little ones to reach their maximum potential, as they personally grow and thrive in their careers," shares Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and a select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. “We are the first and only platform specifically built so that industries like law enforcement can provide comprehensive Child Care Benefits that make it easy for parents to access affordable, flexibility care options that fit their specific needs.”

Research by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has shown that employers who offer Child Care Benefits improve employee retention (37%), productivity (63%), and recruiting (85%) by establishing a pro-parent environment***.

Learn more about Child Care Benefit options at tootris.com.

Learn more about the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at sdsheriff.gov. Follow @sdsheriff on Instagram for important community updates and safety announcements.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the first and only universal Child Care platform that converges private and public Child Care stakeholders — Family Child Care Homes and Center-Based Providers, Parents, Agencies, and Employers — into a unified, real-time technology platform enabling employers and higher education institutions to offer turnkey Child Care Benefits to their workforce and student populations with the flexibility and family support paramount to increasing retention, productivity, and ROI (return on investment). Visit tootris.com/employers for information.

