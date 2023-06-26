Benchmark Gensuite® Announces Partnership with VPWhite
Benchmark Gensuite announces new partnership with VPWhite, a consultancy and advisory company that helps businesses with their digital transformation processes.
This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment towards driving positive change and promoting long-term sustainability, Globally.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with VPWhite, a Europe-based consultancy and advisory company that helps businesses with their digital transformation processes.
VPWhite, established in 2006, helps businesses by providing and deploying digital solutions for better risk management and overall performance improvement. Like Benchmark Gensuite, VPWhite has a heritage in the EHS industry, and provides consulting in ESG, EHSQ, Risk Management and Operational performance. VPWhite has also developed numerous applications for large organizations in the fields of HSEQ, ESG, Risk Management, Purchasing, Legal and Real Estate Management.
This partnership is focused on VPWhite’s consulting capabilities, primarily in the EHSQ & ESG space with deep expertise locally in Europe. With Benchmark Gensuite’s industry-leading solutions offering the distinct advantages of data aggregation, automated workflows, verifiable metrics, and powerful analytics, VPWhite’s deep expertise and insights can significantly accelerate and increase value for Benchmark subscribers.
“This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment towards driving positive change and promoting long-term sustainability, Globally,” said Louis Starnowski, Regional General Manager at VPWhite. “By leveraging our expertise in digital transformation and ESG, we are confident that we can add significant value by enabling companies to navigate the complex terrain of ESG integration seamlessly. Together, we will facilitate the digital change required for businesses to thrive in an evolving world, while fostering a culture of sustainability that paves the way for enduring and impactful transformations.”
Pete Bolderstone, Benchmark Gensuite’s Global Partner Program Leader said “Partnership with VPWhite facilitates provision to Benchmark subscribers, of a comprehensive offering. The alliance is a catalyst for strategic and tactical subject matter expertise and brings benefits in the shape of world-class solutions for EHSQ and ESG program excellence.”
To learn more about Benchmark Gensuite, visit www.benchmarkgensuite.com. Learn more about VPWhite, visit their website https://vpwhite.com/en/.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
