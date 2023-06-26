TRUE WEST MAGAZINE LAUNCHES MOBILE APP FOR APPLE, GOOGLE, AND AMAZON PLATFORMS
EINPresswire.com/ -- True West Magazine, America's longest running Western history publication, has launched its first mobile app to a global audience across all major platforms, including Apple, Google, and Amazon.
The new app puts everything True West right at users’ fingertips and all in one simple place.
“We are very excited to offer our readers a new way to experience True West,” said Editor-in-Chief Bob Boze Bell. “The app puts the magazine’s content at readers’ fingertips and offers some great features, including the ability to save articles for offline reading and share articles with friends.”
The True West Magazine Mobile App is free to download and consists of three main sections. First is an access grid to current and past issues of the magazine. This allows users to unlock specific issues for a small fee, just like purchasing a copy on the newsstand. Users can also subscribe, either monthly or annually, unlocking all issues back to 2015.
Before any purchase commitment, each issue allows free 5-minute access to give users a “test drive” and all subscriptions start with a 1-week free trial that users can cancel for any reason.
The app includes sections for access to truewestmagazine.com and everything its popular website has to offer and a portal to the True West mercantile for those looking for products from the True West store.
As a promotion incentive, True West is offering all downloads of the app 100% free access to its July/August issue, featuring Kit Carson the Conquest of California.
The True West digital audience has grown exponentially over the past several years with more than a quarter million unique visitors coming to the site every month.
True West Magazine followers can now experience all that is True West in one, simple and unified mobile platform, downloadable on all Apple and Android devices, through the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon App Store.
Ken Amorosano
The new app puts everything True West right at users’ fingertips and all in one simple place.
“We are very excited to offer our readers a new way to experience True West,” said Editor-in-Chief Bob Boze Bell. “The app puts the magazine’s content at readers’ fingertips and offers some great features, including the ability to save articles for offline reading and share articles with friends.”
The True West Magazine Mobile App is free to download and consists of three main sections. First is an access grid to current and past issues of the magazine. This allows users to unlock specific issues for a small fee, just like purchasing a copy on the newsstand. Users can also subscribe, either monthly or annually, unlocking all issues back to 2015.
Before any purchase commitment, each issue allows free 5-minute access to give users a “test drive” and all subscriptions start with a 1-week free trial that users can cancel for any reason.
The app includes sections for access to truewestmagazine.com and everything its popular website has to offer and a portal to the True West mercantile for those looking for products from the True West store.
As a promotion incentive, True West is offering all downloads of the app 100% free access to its July/August issue, featuring Kit Carson the Conquest of California.
The True West digital audience has grown exponentially over the past several years with more than a quarter million unique visitors coming to the site every month.
True West Magazine followers can now experience all that is True West in one, simple and unified mobile platform, downloadable on all Apple and Android devices, through the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon App Store.
Ken Amorosano
True West Publishing, Inc.
+1 480-620-0017
email us here