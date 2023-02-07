DALE BRISBY TO HOST COWGIRL 30 UNDER 30 EMPOWERED GALA IN FORT WORTH
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dale Brisby, the Texas cowboy famous for his outlandish comedy persona on his Rodeo Time YouTube channel and other social media platforms, will be the Master of Ceremonies and host when the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 is honored at the Wrangler COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Empowered Gala presented by Teton Ridge at Hotel Drover in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards on March 10, 2023.
An industry insider and influencer whose antics with his friend, pro bull rider J.B. Mauney, in the Netflix original series, How to Be a Cowboy, earned him national recognition for his tongue-in-cheek scenarios played out from his Radiator Ranch in the fictitious town of Winnebago, Texas. Brisby, who has earned a reputation for spontaneous comedic encounters with other popular personalities throughout the Western industry, will join COWGIRL Magazine in honoring the Class of 2023.
Brisby's videos have featured Cody Johnson and Granger Smith. Brisby was featured in the song "Cowboy Scale of 1 to 10" on the record Human: The Double Album by Cody Johnson. Brisby has also built his brand around his famous phrases such as "It's Rodeo Time!", "Keeping it 90", "Ol' Son", "Pow Pow", and "You Ain't No Cowboy", among many more all shown in his merchandise and marketing efforts.
The Empowered Gala will take place amidst the rustic-luxe grandeur of The Barn, Hotel Drover’s warmly appointed and intimate special events venue. Honorees and guests of the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 will be treated to a Hotel Drover veranda champagne reception and red-carpet entry beginning at 6:00 PM, followed by the Empowered Gala inside. Guest speakers will include event sponsors from COWGIRL, Wrangler, Teton Ridge, Cavender’s, Charlie 1 Horse Hats, Durango Boots, Montana Silversmiths, Corral Boots, Dude Ranchers’ Association, Old Gringo Boots, and The Cowboy Channel.
The mission of COWGIRL 30 Under 30 is to seek out and publicly recognize young women who distinguish themselves as leaders within the Western industry. Whether they be corporate executives, professional athletes, media professionals, or working cowgirls, the aim of COWGIRL 30 Under 30 is to shine a light on this vital and talented workforce while creating a network of individuals who can serve as role models and mentors for future female leaders.
Learn more about the COWGIRL 30 Under 30 at cowgirl30under30.com and cowgirlmagazine.com.
