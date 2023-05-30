COWGIRL MAGAZINE LAUNCHES MOBILE APP FOR APPLE, GOOGLE, AND AMAZON PLATFORMS

1923 Star Julia Schlaepfer graces the July/August issue of COWGIRL, free to read on the new COWGIRL Magazine App.

The new app puts everything COWGIRL right at users’ fingertips and all in one simple place.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- COWGIRL Magazine has launched its first mobile app to a global audience across all major platforms, including Apple, Google, and Amazon.

As a promotion incentive, COWGIRL is offering all downloads of the app 100% free access to its July/August issue, featuring a cover story with 1923 television series star, Julia Schlaepfer, as well as an in-depth interview with popular cow horsewoman, Sarah Dawson.

The COWGIRL Magazine Mobile App is free to download and consists of three main sections. First is an access grid to all current and past issues of the magazine. This allows users to unlock specific issues for a small fee, just like purchasing a copy on the newsstand. Users can also subscribe, either monthly or annually, unlocking all issues back to 2015.

Before any purchase commitment, each issue allows free 5-minute access to give users a “test drive” and all subscriptions start with a 1-week free trial that users can cancel for any reason.

The app includes sections for access to cowgirlmagazine.com and everything its popular website has to offer and a portal to shopcowgirl.com for those looking for products from the COWGIRL store.

“What I love about it is its simplicity,” says COWGIRL Publisher Ken Amorosano. “COWGIRL produces a print magazine that is distributed through the mail, is placed on newsstands across the country, and is delivered to specialty locations, events, and other retail outlets. The app takes it all and puts it in one place, globally.”

The COWGIRL digital audience has grown exponentially over the past several years with more than half a million unique visitors coming to the site every month.

COWGIRL Magazine followers can now experience all that is COWGIRL in one, simple and unified mobile platform, downloadable on all Apple and Android devices, through the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon App Store.

The COWGIRL Magazine US App can be downloaded at https://qrco.de/bdnlm2

About

COWGIRL is the contemporary Western lifestyle print magazine and digital media brand exclusively for women. Established in 2009, COWGIRL captures the spirit on the modern West from a female perspective. COWGIRL is the only nationally distributed Western lifestyle magazine exclusively for women and reaches more than a million monthly readers and followers in print and online. COWGIRL 30 Under 30 is the flagship program created by the editors and executives at COWGIRL.

