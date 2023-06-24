Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny, False Personation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1004103

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/22/23 at 2244 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 11, Londonderry

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, False Personation

ACCUSED: Jason Colburn

AGE:49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

VICTIM: Jeffrey Hart

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report about an individual transferring money from another's bank account to his own without permission. Investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Jason Colburn for grand larceny and false personation. Colburn was released with court ordered conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 6/26/23 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/26/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600