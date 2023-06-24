Submit Release
News Search

There were 329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,969 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny, False Personation

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1004103

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                         

STATION: Westminster                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/22/23 at 2244 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 11, Londonderry

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, False Personation

 

ACCUSED: Jason Colburn                                             

AGE:49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

 

VICTIM: Jeffrey Hart

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report about an individual transferring money from another's bank account to his own without permission. Investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Jason Colburn for grand larceny and false personation. Colburn was released with court ordered conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 6/26/23 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/26/23 at 1230 hours        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny, False Personation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more