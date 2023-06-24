Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny, False Personation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1004103
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/22/23 at 2244 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 11, Londonderry
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, False Personation
ACCUSED: Jason Colburn
AGE:49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
VICTIM: Jeffrey Hart
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report about an individual transferring money from another's bank account to his own without permission. Investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Jason Colburn for grand larceny and false personation. Colburn was released with court ordered conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 6/26/23 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/26/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600