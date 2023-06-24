St. Albans Barracks // Car vs. Motorcycle Crash 6/23 // Berkshire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2003629
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/23/23 at approximately 12:23 PM
STREET: VT RT 105
TOWN: Berkshire
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pine Cone Restaurant
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Edward Lamoureux
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Walpole, Massachusetts
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Richard Button
AGE: 79
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Dart
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: front end
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: none
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/23/23 at approximately 12:23 PM, Vermont State Police responded to a crash between a car and motorcycle on RT 105 in Berkshire near the Pine Cone Restaurant. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1 was in a group of motorcycles traveling eastbound on RT 105, and was turning left into the Pine Cone parking lot. Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound on RT 105 and sideswiped Vehicle 1. Operator 1 (Lamoureux) suffered minor injuries. A passenger on Vehicle 1, Joanne Anderson (age 56) of Sommersworth, New Hampshire, also suffered minor injuries. This crash is still under investigation. Impairment is not a factor in this crash.