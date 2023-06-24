St. Albans Barracks // Car vs. Motorcycle Crash 6/23 // Berkshire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2003629

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/23/23 at approximately 12:23 PM

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Berkshire

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pine Cone Restaurant

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Edward Lamoureux

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Walpole, Massachusetts

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richard Button

AGE: 79

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Dart

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: front end

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: none

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/23/23 at approximately 12:23 PM, Vermont State Police responded to a crash between a car and motorcycle on RT 105 in Berkshire near the Pine Cone Restaurant. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1 was in a group of motorcycles traveling eastbound on RT 105, and was turning left into the Pine Cone parking lot. Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound on RT 105 and sideswiped Vehicle 1. Operator 1 (Lamoureux) suffered minor injuries. A passenger on Vehicle 1, Joanne Anderson (age 56) of Sommersworth, New Hampshire, also suffered minor injuries. This crash is still under investigation. Impairment is not a factor in this crash.