St. Albans Barracks // Car vs. Motorcycle Crash 6/23 // Berkshire

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A2003629                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans                                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 6/23/23 at approximately 12:23 PM

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Berkshire

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Pine Cone Restaurant

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Edward Lamoureux

AGE:      66

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Walpole, Massachusetts

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE:  Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Richard Button

AGE:      79

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Sheldon, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Dart

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: front end

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: none

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 6/23/23 at approximately 12:23 PM, Vermont State Police responded to a crash between a car and motorcycle on RT 105 in Berkshire near the Pine Cone Restaurant.  Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1 was in a group of motorcycles traveling eastbound on RT 105, and was turning left into the Pine Cone parking lot.  Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound on RT 105 and sideswiped Vehicle 1.  Operator 1 (Lamoureux) suffered minor injuries.  A passenger on Vehicle 1, Joanne Anderson (age 56) of Sommersworth, New Hampshire, also suffered minor injuries.  This crash is still under investigation.  Impairment is not a factor in this crash.

 

St. Albans Barracks // Car vs. Motorcycle Crash 6/23 // Berkshire

