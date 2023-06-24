St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, VCOR, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

Case#: 23A4004648

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2023 at 2023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4021 Waits River Rd., Bradford, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #4, VCOR, DLS, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Raymond F. Wescott

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/23/2023 at approximately 2023 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 25 in Bradford, Vermont. The operator was located on scene and identified as Raymond F. Wescott (DOB: 01/16/1964) of Bradford. While speaking with Wescott, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Wescott was transported by EMS to the hospital for his injuries. While at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Wescott was processed for DUI and several other charges. Wescott was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on a later date shown below to answer to several charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/16/2023, 08:30 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.