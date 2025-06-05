Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Operating without Owner's Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1003681

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                            

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: May 26, 2025 / 1303 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Town of Eden

VIOLATION: Operating without Consent of Owner

 

ACCUSED: Jillian Brown                                                

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

VICTIM: Diana Rodgers

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a complaint from the victim advising Jillian Brown (24) of Eden had taken her vehicle without her permission after an altercation over the keys. Brown eventually returned the vehicle and was cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 9, 2024 / 1230 hours            

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

