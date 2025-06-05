Williston Barracks / Operating without Owner's Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1003681
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 26, 2025 / 1303 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Town of Eden
VIOLATION: Operating without Consent of Owner
ACCUSED: Jillian Brown
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VICTIM: Diana Rodgers
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a complaint from the victim advising Jillian Brown (24) of Eden had taken her vehicle without her permission after an altercation over the keys. Brown eventually returned the vehicle and was cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 9, 2024 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.