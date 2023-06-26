HR for Health Selected as Trusted HR Software, Advisor, and Partner for Mesh Dental Network

The #1 and ONLY HR software dedicated to helping medical and dental practices stay compliant all while improving employee performance. The unDSOTM that allows dentists to maintain practice ownership, meaningful leadership and consistent branding of their established practices

SAN RAMON, CA, US, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health (www.HRforHealth.com), a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce its partnership with Mesh Dental Network (www.meshdental.com), The unDSOTM that allows dentists to maintain practice ownership, meaningful leadership and consistent branding of their established practices. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations, as the selection of HR for Health as the trusted HR solution for Mesh Dental Network reinforces their commitment to excellence in human resources management within the healthcare sector.

As part of the dentist-led community of partners dedicated to delivering enterprise-grade services and expert guidance from industry leaders, Mesh Dental Network understands the crucial role that effective HR management plays in their overall success. Recognizing HR for Health's exceptional track record in providing tailored HR solutions specifically designed for healthcare organizations, Mesh Dental Network has chosen to partner with the industry experts to streamline their HR processes and partner with dentists to relieve the strain of business management in the practice, minimizing workload, optimizing sustainable EBITDA to maximize income and value, while ensuring dentists remain in control of their practice.

HR for Health offers a comprehensive suite of HR software and services designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare providers. With a deep understanding of the industry's complexities and compliance requirements, HR for Health provides Mesh Dental Network with an all-in-one platform that integrates HR management, employee onboarding, scheduling, time and attendance tracking, performance management, PTO, and time off benefits administration. This comprehensive solution will empower Mesh Dental Network to optimize their HR processes, reduce administrative burdens, and improve overall organizational efficiency.

Mesh Dental Network President and COO, Kate Dobens, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "At Mesh Dental Network, we strive to provide our partner practices with the highest level of support by employing a talented team of professionals. Our partnership with HR for Health allows our doctor partners to focus on patient care while leveraging their expertise in HR management. We are confident that their software and advisory services will help us streamline our HR processes, ensure compliance, and create a positive and engaging work environment for valued employees.”

HR for Health CEO, Ali Oromchian, also shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "We are honored to be selected as the trusted HR partner for Mesh Dental Network. Our goal has always been to provide healthcare organizations with comprehensive HR solutions that enable them to focus on delivering exceptional patient care. Through our partnership, we will support Mesh Dental Network in optimizing their HR operations, enhancing employee engagement, and achieving their organizational goals. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial collaboration."

The partnership between HR for Health and Mesh Dental Network signifies a commitment to excellence and a shared vision for the future of HR management in the healthcare industry. By leveraging HR for Health's robust HR software and expert advisory services, Mesh Dental Network will be able to streamline their HR processes, increase productivity, and improve employee satisfaction.

For more information about HR for Health and their comprehensive HR solutions for the healthcare industry, please visit hrforhealth.com. To learn more about Mesh Dental Network and their suite of services, please visit meshdental.com.

About HR for Health:

HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

For more information about HR for Health, please visit HRforHealth.com or email PR@hrforhealth.com

About Mesh Dental Network:

Mesh Dental Network is The unDSOTM. Mesh delivers better value, a better working environment and higher net proceeds by putting dentists first. Gain the support and services you need to achieve the growth you want and the time you need to focus on delivering excellent patient care. Our unique program is transforming the dental support services model by allowing you to maintain ownership and management of your practice while receiving the majority upside benefit of a capital event.

