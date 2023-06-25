Purple Heart Homes Launches a New Chapter in the Greater Rhinelander Area
EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit organization committed to providing housing solutions for service-connected disabled and aging veterans, is proud to announce the establishment of a new chapter in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.
The Purple Heart Homes North Woods WI Chapter will be led by a team of dedicated volunteers committed to improving the quality of life for veterans in the greater Rhinelander area. RE/MAX Property Pros, a leading real estate company in northern Wisconsin that is reputable for its charitable contributions, has teamed up with Purple Heart Homes to launch the new chapter. The team will work with local organizations and community leaders to identify and assist service-connected disabled and aging veterans in need of housing solutions throughout Rhinelander and surrounding areas.
"We are excited to partner with RE/MAX Property Pros to establish a new chapter in Rhinelander, WI," said John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes. "This partnership will allow us to help even more veterans in need and provide them with the housing solutions they deserve." Ben Parsons of RE/MAX Property Pros stated, “Starting the Northwoods WI Chapter of PHH gives us the chance to serve those who sacrifice so much for our nation and our community,”
The first project for the North Woods WI Purple Heart Homes Chapter will be to construct a ramp for a service-connected disabled USAF veteran Kenneth Voigt, using volunteer labor and resources from the local community. The project is scheduled for June 23-24 and will provide the veteran with safe and accessible entry into his home.
Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras.
Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.
LAYN TALLENT
The Purple Heart Homes North Woods WI Chapter will be led by a team of dedicated volunteers committed to improving the quality of life for veterans in the greater Rhinelander area. RE/MAX Property Pros, a leading real estate company in northern Wisconsin that is reputable for its charitable contributions, has teamed up with Purple Heart Homes to launch the new chapter. The team will work with local organizations and community leaders to identify and assist service-connected disabled and aging veterans in need of housing solutions throughout Rhinelander and surrounding areas.
"We are excited to partner with RE/MAX Property Pros to establish a new chapter in Rhinelander, WI," said John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes. "This partnership will allow us to help even more veterans in need and provide them with the housing solutions they deserve." Ben Parsons of RE/MAX Property Pros stated, “Starting the Northwoods WI Chapter of PHH gives us the chance to serve those who sacrifice so much for our nation and our community,”
The first project for the North Woods WI Purple Heart Homes Chapter will be to construct a ramp for a service-connected disabled USAF veteran Kenneth Voigt, using volunteer labor and resources from the local community. The project is scheduled for June 23-24 and will provide the veteran with safe and accessible entry into his home.
Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras.
Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org and follow us on Twitter @PHHTweet and Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes.
LAYN TALLENT
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
+1 704-740-6867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube