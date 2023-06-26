Hartzell Engine Tech Sets EAA AirVenture Educational Forums
Our 60-minute forums provide aircraft owners, operators, and A&P mechanics with valuable information to help them safely get the best performance and longevity out of our family of products.”MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech, which provides engine accessories and heating solutions for General Aviation, plans several educational forums for pilots and mechanics at the upcoming EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. The EAA AirVenture air show and fly-in is scheduled July 24-30.
— Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley
“Our three free, 60-minute forums are created to provide aircraft owners, operators, and A&P mechanics with valuable information to help them safely get the best performance and longevity out of our family of products,” said Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley. “There is no need to register, just show up and take your firewall forward knowledge to new heights,” he added.
Hartzell Engine Tech’s educational forums will be held during EAA AirVenture at Superior Air Parts Booth 257 and 258, Bagley added. “We thank Superior Air Parts for letting us share their space this year during the largest air show in the world.”
The Hartzell Engine Tech forum schedule is as follows:
1 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, There’s a Reason It’s Called the Master Switch
A comprehensive look at the alternator, starter and other electrical systems used in aircraft ignition systems. Historical and modern, lightweight versus heavyweight and the good and the bad are all discussed. Troubleshooting, maintenance and installation tips to help secure a long, serviceable life for electrical system components. Great for certificated mechanics, aircraft owners or new experimental builders, this presentation will spark interest in aircraft electrical systems.
8 a.m., Thursday, July 27, Anything You've Ever Wanted to Know about Hartzell Aviation Companies but Were Afraid to Ask
A forum for anyone who has ever had a question on electrical systems, turbocharger systems, cabin heater systems, propeller systems, ignition systems or other engine accessories. Product experts from each of the Hartzell Aviation family of companies – Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Quality Aircraft Accessories – will be on hand to discuss any needs or product concerns. Don't miss this opportunity to stump the experts. Coffee and bagels will be provided, so come and jump-start your morning.
1 p.m., Thursday, July 27, Cause and Effect / Alternator Drive Gear Couplings
Based on Special Airworthiness Information Bulletins (SAIBs), this presentation was written by Hartzell Engine Tech and G&N Aircraft Inc. The presentation reviews the history of the Continental Permold series gear drive alternator installation and specifically addresses current issues surrounding the gear coupling installation on these alternators. A must-attend for owners, operators and mechanics maintaining Permold style engines with gear drive alternators installed.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these strong brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the General Aviation industry. Hartzell Engine Tech, a Hartzell Aviation company, creates superior products that meet the demanding challenges of today’s aircraft systems. Precise engineering, manufacturing, inspection and certification guarantee quality and control. QAA is an authorized MRO facility and worldwide General Aviation distribution center. Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley leads the organization from headquarters in Montgomery, Ala. For more info go https://hartzell.aero.
About Hartzell Aviation
The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
Jim Gregory for Hartzell Aviation
James Gregory Consultancy LLC
+1 316-706-9147
email us here