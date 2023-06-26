Brand 316, Inc Empowers the Formerly Incarcerated with Essential Life Skills for Successful Reentry into Society
Effective reintegration includes teaching life skills to the formerly incarcerated which lowers recidivism and increases their chance of success after prison.
The development of practical life skills is decisive for successful reintegration. Every lesson learned increases the chances of successful reintegration!”WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reintegrating into society after being incarcerated is a critical and challenging process for the person released from prison and their support network of family or friends. However, the assumption of having a consistent and strong support network is often wrong, as many inmates leave prison with no one to call, nowhere to go, and no realistic path to success after release. To address this issue and empower the formerly incarcerated, Brand 316, a Christian ministry with headquarters in Wichita, KS is committed to the personal, professional, and spiritual development of the formerly incarcerated. It has developed a specific and intense 52-week career and reintegration training program. If you have a friend or family member currently incarcerated, you are encouraged to refer them to Brand 316 to take advantage of this absolutely free program.
— David Phillips, President of Brand 316, Inc
The 52-week training program focuses on the development of essential life skills, accountability, successful reintegration tactics, career training, trauma counseling, mentorship, group discussions, and much more. One of the core components of the program is the emphasis on acquiring life skills that are crucial for becoming productive members of society. These skills include financial literacy and budgeting, critical thinking and problem-solving, communication and interpersonal skills and realistic goal setting.
“The development of practical life skills is decisive for successful reintegration. Every lesson learned“ states David Phillips “increases the chances of successful reintegration!” You are encouraged to learn more about the life skills training for the formerly incarcerated with Brand 316.
The effectiveness of the training program lies in its focus on repetition and practical application. Several parts of the program are repeated throughout the year, using different scenarios for the same lessons. Studies show that retention heavily increases when the lessons learned are immediately put into practice or when the student teaches the tactics themselves. By engaging in practical exercises and participating in group sessions and discussions, individuals can apply the skills they learn, reinforcing their understanding and increasing the chances of successful reintegration.
It is also important to note that Brand 316 is seeking applicants that are still incarcerated and within 4 years of release. The training continues after release from prison as well. “Our goal is to start training immediately” says David Phillips “while they are still incarcerated giving them the ability to immediately start thinking about their outlook and preparing themselves for a future outside of prison. This training helps their mindset prior to release which greatly increases their readiness for transitioning from prison to freedom.”
Financial literacy and budgeting are fundamental life skills that the formerly incarcerated need to develop. Many individuals leave prison with limited resources and face the challenge of rebuilding their lives from scratch. By acquiring financial literacy skills, they can effectively manage their money, create realistic budgets, and make informed financial decisions. These skills enable them to secure stable housing, cover essential expenses, and avoid falling into the pitfalls that may have led to incarceration initially. Brand 316 members are provided employment immediately upon release from prison.
Brand 316 understands that each individual has different needs, experiences, strengths, weaknesses, history, and struggles. The training program is tailored to address these unique circumstances and provide comprehensive support to the formerly incarcerated. Through class teaching, workbooks, real-world scenarios, mentorship, counseling, and open group discussions, the program offers a multi-faceted approach to ensure maximum engagement and retention of the skills taught. By enabling them to address challenges, cope with stress, and establish healthy relationships, life skills training breaks the cycle of criminal behavior and promotes successful reintegration into society, fostering long-term stability and personal growth.
The comprehensive training program offered by Brand 316 recognizes the importance of life skills in empowering individuals to rebuild their lives, break the cycle of recidivism, and become productive members of their communities. Life skills, such as budgeting, critical thinking, conflict resolution, patience, and understanding the long-term impacts of decision-making, play a pivotal role in equipping the formerly incarcerated for success.
Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from Azusa Pacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. We encourage you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips on our website.
Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.
"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16
