Brand 316, Inc Empowers the Formerly Incarcerated with Essential Life Skills for Successful Reentry into Society

Brand 316 | Christian Prison Ministry | Reentry | Career and Reintegration Training

Brand 316 | Christian Prison Ministry | Reentry | Career and Reintegration Training

Life Skills Training for the Formerly Incarcerated

Life Skills Training for the Formerly Incarcerated

Family or Friend In Prison - Refer them to us!

Family or Friend In Prison - Refer them to us!

Effective reintegration includes teaching life skills to the formerly incarcerated which lowers recidivism and increases their chance of success after prison.

The development of practical life skills is decisive for successful reintegration. Every lesson learned increases the chances of successful reintegration!”
— David Phillips, President of Brand 316, Inc
WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reintegrating into society after being incarcerated is a critical and challenging process for the person released from prison and their support network of family or friends. However, the assumption of having a consistent and strong support network is often wrong, as many inmates leave prison with no one to call, nowhere to go, and no realistic path to success after release. To address this issue and empower the formerly incarcerated, Brand 316, a Christian ministry with headquarters in Wichita, KS is committed to the personal, professional, and spiritual development of the formerly incarcerated. It has developed a specific and intense 52-week career and reintegration training program. If you have a friend or family member currently incarcerated, you are encouraged to refer them to Brand 316 to take advantage of this absolutely free program.

The 52-week training program focuses on the development of essential life skills, accountability, successful reintegration tactics, career training, trauma counseling, mentorship, group discussions, and much more. One of the core components of the program is the emphasis on acquiring life skills that are crucial for becoming productive members of society. These skills include financial literacy and budgeting, critical thinking and problem-solving, communication and interpersonal skills and realistic goal setting.

“The development of practical life skills is decisive for successful reintegration. Every lesson learned“ states David Phillips “increases the chances of successful reintegration!” You are encouraged to learn more about the life skills training for the formerly incarcerated with Brand 316.

The effectiveness of the training program lies in its focus on repetition and practical application. Several parts of the program are repeated throughout the year, using different scenarios for the same lessons. Studies show that retention heavily increases when the lessons learned are immediately put into practice or when the student teaches the tactics themselves. By engaging in practical exercises and participating in group sessions and discussions, individuals can apply the skills they learn, reinforcing their understanding and increasing the chances of successful reintegration.

It is also important to note that Brand 316 is seeking applicants that are still incarcerated and within 4 years of release. The training continues after release from prison as well. “Our goal is to start training immediately” says David Phillips “while they are still incarcerated giving them the ability to immediately start thinking about their outlook and preparing themselves for a future outside of prison. This training helps their mindset prior to release which greatly increases their readiness for transitioning from prison to freedom.”

Financial literacy and budgeting are fundamental life skills that the formerly incarcerated need to develop. Many individuals leave prison with limited resources and face the challenge of rebuilding their lives from scratch. By acquiring financial literacy skills, they can effectively manage their money, create realistic budgets, and make informed financial decisions. These skills enable them to secure stable housing, cover essential expenses, and avoid falling into the pitfalls that may have led to incarceration initially. Brand 316 members are provided employment immediately upon release from prison.

Brand 316 understands that each individual has different needs, experiences, strengths, weaknesses, history, and struggles. The training program is tailored to address these unique circumstances and provide comprehensive support to the formerly incarcerated. Through class teaching, workbooks, real-world scenarios, mentorship, counseling, and open group discussions, the program offers a multi-faceted approach to ensure maximum engagement and retention of the skills taught. By enabling them to address challenges, cope with stress, and establish healthy relationships, life skills training breaks the cycle of criminal behavior and promotes successful reintegration into society, fostering long-term stability and personal growth.

The comprehensive training program offered by Brand 316 recognizes the importance of life skills in empowering individuals to rebuild their lives, break the cycle of recidivism, and become productive members of their communities. Life skills, such as budgeting, critical thinking, conflict resolution, patience, and understanding the long-term impacts of decision-making, play a pivotal role in equipping the formerly incarcerated for success.

Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from Azusa Pacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. We encourage you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips on our website.

Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.

"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16

David Phillips
Brand 316, INC
+1 316-247-2050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Brand 316, Inc Empowers the Formerly Incarcerated with Essential Life Skills for Successful Reentry into Society

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Phillips
Brand 316, INC
+1 316-247-2050
Company/Organization
Brand 316, Inc
727 N Waco Ave #290
Wichita, Kansas, 67203
United States
+1 316-247-2050
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Real World Solutions for the Formerly Incarcerated Brand 316 is a Christ-Centered ministry providing real world solutions for the formerly incarcerated and their families to succeed in life. This includes mentorship, career training and placement, reintegration and life training support. The goal is to provide personal, professional and spiritual growth with the hopes of providing a clear path to succeed and true hope for the future. Our commitment is to train and equip the formerly incarcerated with the tools needed to succeed and grow in society through the love of Christ our Savior. We all fall short of the Glory of God and we are all sinners. Forgiveness is rare in our culture and forgetting is almost impossible. With the ample amount of information that can be easily found online bad decisions from two years ago or twenty years ago follows a person forever. The formerly incarcerated are punished immediately with actual time spent in prison; they are then punished further by stringent probation terms limiting their relationships, movement, employment and most importantly hope for the future. After serving time in prison, then conquering probation they still have the mark of failure and distrust follow them the rest of their lives. I am often reminded of John 8:7 where Jesus defends an adulterous woman which was punishable by death in those times. Jesus says “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her” and I imagine Jesus making eye contact with each individual person. One by one, they were quickly reminded that they were in no position to judge the woman – just as we are in no position to judge the formerly incarcerated. We all sin, we are not perfect and we all are instructed to follow in His footsteps. Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God has forgiven you." Forgiveness and a new beginning start with the body of Christ and can truly make generational changes in the inner cities of America. It is our job as Christians to help those in most need, the most vulnerable. A high majority of the formerly incarcerated came from some of the worst situations you can imagine and from the inner cities of America. As Christians, we have ample resources and the opportunity to provide a new path for them which will directly impact their lives including their family, children, brothers and sisters, friends and more. There is an 85% chance that your Church is within a 30 minute drive to a major city that so desperately needs your help. In the way God works in His Kingdom, one perfectly righteous man who was also divine, was able to die in such a way that it satisfied the debt created by our sin. “He gave His only begotten Son so that whoever believes in His should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 It is also important to remember that Jesus was tortured, nailed to a cross and placed between two inmates. One of those inmates chose to mock Jesus while the other, facing death realized His power and publicly proclaimed it. Jesus forgave. Little is known if that inmate heard about Jesus before that day and maybe at some point he did – no one knows. The important thing is Jesus acknowledged him and told him “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:43 Christians have to follow His example and there is a real need throughout the United States for fundamental change. The national recidivism rate (the amount of people that were incarcerated and are rearrested) is 67%. Of those, 85% were unemployed when they were re-arrested. The recidivism rates for the formerly incarcerated that were employed are only 9%. Your church has direct access to business owners, managers, mentors, prayer groups and people willing to mentor inmates still in prison. There are significant opportunities for you to make visible and immediate changes throughout the inner cities of America. You literally can start making a difference today.

Christian Prison Ministry | Incarcerated Job Training and Reintegration Services

More From This Author
Brand 316, Inc Empowers the Formerly Incarcerated with Essential Life Skills for Successful Reentry into Society
Brand 316: A Christian Ministry Focused on Reducing Recidivism Launches in Wichita, KS
5 Simple and Free Ways to Diagnose Your Online Marketing Health for Your Business
View All Stories From This Author