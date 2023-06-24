Submit Release
Turkmen-Italian inter-MFA consultations were held

24/06/2023

105

On June 23, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev held talks with a delegation led by Ambassador, the Coordinator for Central Asia of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gianluca Grandi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as prospects for the development of Turkmen-Italian relations in a number of aspects of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian nature.

The diplomats noted the fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Italy within the framework of authoritative international structures, primarily in the UN and the EU.

In the context of the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in interstate relations, V.Hajiyev noted that this year a new composition of the Turkmenistan-Italy parliamentary friendship group was formed and, in this regard, it was proposed to intensify interaction in this direction.

The parties noted the great opportunities for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation, the relevance of holding meetings and forums between entrepreneurs of the two countries.

The development of effective cooperation in the field of culture, archeology, education and the study of the Italian language was emphasized.

Turkmen-Italian inter-MFA consultations were held

