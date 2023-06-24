Political consultations were held between Turkmenistan and Lithuania

On June 23, 2023, Turkmen-Lithuanian inter-MFA consultations were held in the building of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan. The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev, the Lithuanian side - by the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Mantas Adomenas.

During the discussions, an analysis was made of the current agenda of cooperation between the two countries. The parties expressed a common opinion regarding the intensification of cooperation in promising areas of interaction, such as transport and logistics infrastructure, energy, environmental issues, etc.

An important aspect of bilateral relations is the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and, in this regard, a significant role belongs to the Friendship Group with the Parliament of the Republic of Lithuania acting in the Mejlis of Turkmenistan. In this context, V.Hajiyev proposed to consider the possibility of organizing mutual visits of parliamentarians of the two states.

The diplomats stressed the constructive activities of the states in a multilateral format, primarily in the UN, the EU, including the CA-EU cooperation format, in which the parties provide mutual support to international initiatives and undertakings put forward.

According to the parties, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Lithuania have a good potential for expanding cooperation in the trade and economic direction. In the context of the intensification of relations in this area, the prospects for establishing fruitful contacts between the business communities of the two countries were noted.